Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Comics, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Lofi Girl, marvel, Secret Lair
Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop
Wizards of the Coast broke the internet today with the latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, 'A Perfectly Normal Superdrop'.
Article Summary
- Magic: The Gathering reveals Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop, launching August 31 in foil and non-foil editions.
- New Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair sets spotlight Ian Miller, Gene Luen Yang, Robin Eisenberg, and Lofi Girl.
- Marvel joins Magic: The Gathering again with Earth’s Mightiest Pets, Hulk SMASH!, Dan Hipp, and True Believers in Love.
- Each Secret Lair drop packs themed reprints, bold crossover art, and collectible cards for Magic: The Gathering fans.
Wizards of the Coast decided to break the internet today with the latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering called A Perfectly Normal Superdrop. As you can see here, they have created several sets that honor different artists, as well as delve deeper into the Marvel Comics pool, and give Lofi Girl a little moment in the sun! Some of these are just insane, and if you see them pop out in the middle of a game, you know you're doomed, because the player in front of you is crazy! We have all the details below as this superdrop will land on August 31, available in Foil for $40 a set and Non-Foil for $30 a set while supplies last.
Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop
Artist Series: Ian Miller
Artist Series: Ian Miller celebrates the work of legendary fantasy illustrator Ian Miller, whose highly detailed, surreal, and unmistakable art has appeared on Magic cards across multiple eras. Ian Miller's intricate, surreal fantasy worlds give every image a little more to find the longer you look.
- 1x Shivan Dragon
- 1x Animar, Soul of Elements
- 1x Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
- 1x Tsabo Tavoc
Featuring: Gene Luen Yang
Featuring: Gene Luen Yang brings his award-winning cartoonist Gene Luen Yang's style to characters from Journey to the West. From Monkey to Tripitaka, this drop reimagines the legendary journey with bold character work, clean storytelling, and a little room for trouble along the way.
- 1x Kibo, Uktabi Prince as "Monkey, Awakened to Emptiness"
- 1x Ilharg, the Raze-Boar as "Pigsy of the Eight Precepts"
- 1x Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs as "Sandy, Awakened to Purity"
- 1x Dosan, the Falling Leaf as "Tripitaka, Seeker from Tang"
- 1x Quest for Renewal
Cosmic Chill by Robin Eisenberg
Cosmic Chill by Robin Eisenberg brings Robin Eisenberg's cosmic style to Magic with glowing figures, celestial backdrops, and rituals that look right at home somewhere far outside Earth's atmosphere. It's bright, strange, and full of the kind of quiet confidence that comes from knowing exactly which spell you're about to cast next.
- 1x Orvar, the All-Form
- 1x Sage of Hours
- 1x See Double
- 1x Slip Through Space
- 1x Sway of the Stars
Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Lofi Girl: Beats to Cast To
Secret Lair x Lofi Girl: Beats to Cast To brings the iconic 24/7 study radio energy to Magic cards. Defeat procrastination with the perfect headphones, a cat to pet and late nights studying ancient scrolls.
- 1x Felidar Guardian as "Lofi Cat"
- 1x Starfield of Nyx as "Snowman Starfield"
- 1x Careful Study
- 1x Merchant Scroll as "Grandma's Scroll"
- 1x Paradise Mantle as "Cozy Headphones"
Secret Lair x Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Pets
Secret Lair x Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Pets celebrates some of Marvel's most beloved animal heroes and companions, including Lockjaw, Jeff the Land Shark, Throg, Lockheed, and Devil Dinosaur. These pets may be small, strange, enormous, amphibious, prehistoric, or technically a shark, but they are all doing their best.
- 1x Ephemerate
- 1x Shark Typhoon
- 1x Lightning Bolt
- 1x Searing Blaze
- 1x Commune with Dinosaurs
- 1x Titanic Ultimatum
Secret Lair x Marvel: Hulk SMASH!
Secret Lair x Marvel: Hulk SMASH! showcases different eras of Hulk through Magic cards illustrated by Marvel Comics artists. From classic Hulk to Planet Hulk, Joe Fixit, and Bruce Banner's transformation, this drop is large, loud, green, and red in exactly the expected amounts.
- 1x Anger
- 1x Gratuitous Violence
- 1x Rishkar's Expertise as "Joe Fixit's Expertise"
- 1x Search for Tomorrow
- 1x Unnatural Growth
Secret Lair x Marvel: Dan Hipp
Secret Lair x Marvel: Dan Hipp features Marvel characters through Dan Hipp's vibrant, expressive style, including Doctor Strange, Professor X, Wolverine, Mister Sinister, and Man-Thing. Hipp's work is beloved by Marvel fans, especially in the Marvel Snap community, and this drop brings that same bold, playful energy to Magic.
- 1x Mystical Dispute
- 1x An Offer You Can't Refuse
- 1x Training Grounds, 1x Endrek Sahr
- Master Breeder as "Mister Sinister, Hubris Unbound"
- 1x Bristly Bill, Spine Sower as "Man-Thing, Marsh Protector"
Secret Lair x Marvel: True Believers
Secret Lair x Marvel: True Believers in Love turns some of Marvel's most memorable romances into dramatic romance-comic covers. Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters, Captain America and Peggy Carter, Wiccan and Hulkling, Thanos and Death, and Rogue and Gambit all get their moment. Some are sweet. Some are tragic. Love contains multitudes.
- 1x Happily Ever After
- 1x True Love's Kiss
- 1x Run Away Together
- 1x Savor the Moment
- 1x Grave Pact
- 1x Thrill of Possibility