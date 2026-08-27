Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Comics, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Lofi Girl, marvel, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop

Wizards of the Coast broke the internet today with the latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, 'A Perfectly Normal Superdrop'.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering reveals Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop, launching August 31 in foil and non-foil editions.

New Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair sets spotlight Ian Miller, Gene Luen Yang, Robin Eisenberg, and Lofi Girl.

Marvel joins Magic: The Gathering again with Earth’s Mightiest Pets, Hulk SMASH!, Dan Hipp, and True Believers in Love.

Each Secret Lair drop packs themed reprints, bold crossover art, and collectible cards for Magic: The Gathering fans.

Wizards of the Coast decided to break the internet today with the latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering called A Perfectly Normal Superdrop. As you can see here, they have created several sets that honor different artists, as well as delve deeper into the Marvel Comics pool, and give Lofi Girl a little moment in the sun! Some of these are just insane, and if you see them pop out in the middle of a game, you know you're doomed, because the player in front of you is crazy! We have all the details below as this superdrop will land on August 31, available in Foil for $40 a set and Non-Foil for $30 a set while supplies last.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop

Artist Series: Ian Miller

Artist Series: Ian Miller celebrates the work of legendary fantasy illustrator Ian Miller, whose highly detailed, surreal, and unmistakable art has appeared on Magic cards across multiple eras. Ian Miller's intricate, surreal fantasy worlds give every image a little more to find the longer you look.

1x Shivan Dragon

1x Animar, Soul of Elements

1x Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

1x Tsabo Tavoc



Featuring: Gene Luen Yang Featuring: Gene Luen Yang brings his award-winning cartoonist Gene Luen Yang's style to characters from Journey to the West. From Monkey to Tripitaka, this drop reimagines the legendary journey with bold character work, clean storytelling, and a little room for trouble along the way.

1x Kibo, Uktabi Prince as "Monkey, Awakened to Emptiness"

1x Ilharg, the Raze-Boar as "Pigsy of the Eight Precepts"

1x Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs as "Sandy, Awakened to Purity"

1x Dosan, the Falling Leaf as "Tripitaka, Seeker from Tang"

1x Quest for Renewal



Cosmic Chill by Robin Eisenberg Cosmic Chill by Robin Eisenberg brings Robin Eisenberg's cosmic style to Magic with glowing figures, celestial backdrops, and rituals that look right at home somewhere far outside Earth's atmosphere. It's bright, strange, and full of the kind of quiet confidence that comes from knowing exactly which spell you're about to cast next.

1x Orvar, the All-Form

1x Sage of Hours

1x See Double

1x Slip Through Space

1x Sway of the Stars



Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Lofi Girl: Beats to Cast To Secret Lair x Lofi Girl: Beats to Cast To brings the iconic 24/7 study radio energy to Magic cards. Defeat procrastination with the perfect headphones, a cat to pet and late nights studying ancient scrolls. 1x Felidar Guardian as "Lofi Cat"

1x Starfield of Nyx as "Snowman Starfield"

1x Careful Study

1x Merchant Scroll as "Grandma's Scroll"

1x Paradise Mantle as "Cozy Headphones"





S ecret Lair x Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Pets

Secret Lair x Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Pets celebrates some of Marvel's most beloved animal heroes and companions, including Lockjaw, Jeff the Land Shark, Throg, Lockheed, and Devil Dinosaur. These pets may be small, strange, enormous, amphibious, prehistoric, or technically a shark, but they are all doing their best. 1x Ephemerate

1x Shark Typhoon

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Searing Blaze

1x Commune with Dinosaurs

1x Titanic Ultimatum



Secret Lair x Marvel: Hulk SMASH!

Secret Lair x Marvel: Hulk SMASH! showcases different eras of Hulk through Magic cards illustrated by Marvel Comics artists. From classic Hulk to Planet Hulk, Joe Fixit, and Bruce Banner's transformation, this drop is large, loud, green, and red in exactly the expected amounts.

1x Anger

1x Gratuitous Violence

1x Rishkar's Expertise as "Joe Fixit's Expertise"

1x Search for Tomorrow

1x Unnatural Growth



Secret Lair x Marvel: Dan Hipp Secret Lair x Marvel: Dan Hipp features Marvel characters through Dan Hipp's vibrant, expressive style, including Doctor Strange, Professor X, Wolverine, Mister Sinister, and Man-Thing. Hipp's work is beloved by Marvel fans, especially in the Marvel Snap community, and this drop brings that same bold, playful energy to Magic. 1x Mystical Dispute

1x An Offer You Can't Refuse

1x Training Grounds, 1x Endrek Sahr

Master Breeder as "Mister Sinister, Hubris Unbound"

1x Bristly Bill, Spine Sower as "Man-Thing, Marsh Protector"





Secret Lair x Marvel: True Believers

Secret Lair x Marvel: True Believers in Love turns some of Marvel's most memorable romances into dramatic romance-comic covers. Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters, Captain America and Peggy Carter, Wiccan and Hulkling, Thanos and Death, and Rogue and Gambit all get their moment. Some are sweet. Some are tragic. Love contains multitudes. 1x Happily Ever After

1x True Love's Kiss

1x Run Away Together

1x Savor the Moment

1x Grave Pact

1x Thrill of Possibility And One More Thing!

These limited Secret Lair: A Perfectly Normal Superdrop drops will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. PT on August 31, 2026. For every $199 spent, fans will receive a foil Command Tower promo card, while supplies last—a perfectly normal headquarters for a perfectly normal amount of assembling. Fans can sign up for alerts on the Secret Lair website.

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