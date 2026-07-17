Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: ConcernedApe, Secret Lair, stardew valley

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair x Stardew Valley Drop

Magic: The Gathering will be channeling some cozy farming in the next Secret Lair drop with multiple Stardew Valley card sets.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering teams with Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe for a cozy Secret Lair crossover.

Three Stardew Valley Secret Lair drops mix new-to-Magic cards, reskins, tokens, and Pelican Town flavor.

Sets spotlight farm life, town landmarks, and mine dangers, from Stardew Valley land to the Galaxy Sword.

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Stardew Valley launches July 27 at 9 a.m. with foil and non-foil options.

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with indie game developer ConcernedApe to release a special Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop for Stardew Valley. There will be three special drops and one extra special card coming to the exclusive system, all of which will be either stylized versions of things you experience in the game, or highly artistic versions of things related to the game. If you're a hardcore SV fan, this set is a must-own, even if you don't play Magic: The Gathering. We have the full details from the ocmpany here as they will go on sale starting on July 27, 2026.

Time To Get Your Farming Experience in Magic: The Gathering

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley captures the rhythm of starting fresh in the valley, where crops, friends, recipes, and wizard-related problems can all fit into the same day. Featuring art from Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, this drop also introduces Stardew Valley, a new-to-Magic land card inspired by the game's daily rituals of food, favors, and finding the right gift at the right time. Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town celebrates the familiar stops that make the valley feel alive. Help rebuild the Community Center, stop by Pierre's for seeds, swing by Clint's with a geode, and somehow turn one errand into an entire afternoon. Pelican Town may be small, but it has a way of filling the whole day.

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep heads below the cozy surface of the valley, where every glint in the dark could be treasure, trouble, or both. From Big Slimes to the Galaxy Sword, this drop is for anyone who has ever said "one more floor" and immediately learned something about consequences. All Secret Lair x Stardew Valley drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley

1x Stardew Valley

1x Wedding Ring as "Mermaid's Pendant"

1x Dawn's Truce as "Pierre's Truce"

1x Swords to Plowshares

1x Rites of Flourishing

1x Kynaois and Tiro of Meletis as " The Welcoming Committee"

Welcoming Committee" 1x Sol Ring

1x Food Token

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town

1x Crop Rotation

1x Fountainport as "Community Center"

1x Homeward Path as "Pelican Town"

1x Command Tower as "Tower of Rasmodius"

1x Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth as "Valley Farmstead"

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep

1x Atsushi, Blazing Sky as "Royal Serpent"

1x Miotic Slime as "Big Slime", 1x Arcane Signet

1x Sword of Forge and Frontier as "Galaxy Sword"

1x Treasure Vault, 1x Ooze Token

1x Treasure Token

These special, limited-quantity Secret Lair x Stardew Valley drops will go on sale starting at 9 am on July 27th. Fans who purchase select bundles will also receive an exclusive foil Puca's Mischief as a "Lucky Purple Memento" promo card, while supplies last. Fans can sign up for alerts on the Secret Lair website.

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