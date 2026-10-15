Posted in: Games | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering, MTG, newlitg

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair In The Daily LITG, 15th October 2026

Magic: The Gathering Two Reality Fracture Secret Lair was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by Pokémon...

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Two Reality Fracture Secret Lair drops led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories for October 15, 2026.

Pokémon TCG, Amazing Spider-Man #1001, Marvel pay-cut drama, and DC spoilers rounded out yesterday’s top 10.

More comics coverage includes Stephanie Brown, Happy Hogan’s return, DNX and X-Men spoilers, and Marvel big numbers.

The Daily LITG also revisits the biggest stories from the same date across eight years, plus today’s comic book birthdays.

Magic: The Gathering Two Reality Fracture Secret Lair was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Magic: The Gathering Two Reality Fracture Secret Lair was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Buffy Sequel

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

LITG three years ago, Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con

LITG four years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG five years ago, Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am

LITG six years ago, Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns

And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.

LITG eight years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere

Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi

Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin

Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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