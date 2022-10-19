Magic: The Gathering: Strip Mine Card Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a remarkably rare graded copy of Strip Mine, a card from Antiquities, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This particular copy of Strip Mine is so rare because it is decidedly the highest-graded Strip Mine that the CGC has ever seen and is the only one in its population. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 19th, to place a bid on this exceptionally sought-after Magic trading card.

At a grade of 9.5, this copy of Strip Mine is unparalleled in its condition. The card itself was banned in at least one format and, at present, is probably the strongest land that's able to destroy other lands. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Strip Mine (Tower) Antiquities CGC Trading Card Game Gem Mint 9.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Uncommon (1). The card offered here is from the Antiquities Set, Strip Mine. Please note that this card has a few different variants, and this is the "Tower" variant. If you note, the tower near the bottom of the mine in the image area, hence the tower variant. The artwork is done by Daniel Gelon. Please note that this is the solely highest-graded copy of this card by CGC, with a Gem Mint 9.5 grade.

If you wish to place a bid on this amazing Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!