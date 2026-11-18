Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering To Hold Secret Lair Art Gallery in Los Angeles

Magic: The Gathering will be holding a special art gallery event in Los Angeles on December 5, featuring artwork from Secret Lair

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering will host a free Secret Lair art gallery in Los Angeles on December 5 at The Hunt Vintage.

The one-day Magic: The Gathering event runs from 12-9 pm PT and requires advance Eventbrite registration.

Secret Lair artwork from artists including Peach Momoko, Gary Baseman, MSCHF, Skinner, and Wizard of Barge will be shown.

Magic: The Gathering fans can expect sketches, works in progress, interactive displays, DJs, giveaways, and a promo card.

Wizards of the Coast announced today that they will be holding a special Magic: The Gathering gallery event in Los Angeles, dedicated to teh Secret Lair series. The event will take place on Saturday, December 5, at The Hunt Vintage (1554 Sunset Boulevard), running from 12-9 pm PT, where they will have artwork on display from several artists who have taken part in the special one-off releases, many of them done for charity events or special occasions.

Some of the participating artists include Ashley Dreyfus, Diego Andrade, Gary Baseman, Josh Freydkis, kelogsloops, Peach Momoko, MSCHF, Laura Plansker, Souther Salazar, SimzArt, Skinner, and Wizard of Barge. We have some of the finer details about the event for you below from WotC, as this is a totally free event to attend. However, you do have to register in advance to check it out.

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair Art Gallery Exhibition Happens December 5

Secret Lair invites fans to join them in Los Angeles on December 5 for a curated art gallery experience that makes the art as big as it feels. The Gallery shows art from Secret Lair's history through the eyes of the people who made it: the works in progress, the unseen sketches, the puppets (yes, puppets), and more interactive displays. There will also be live DJs, retro film photo booths, giveaways, and a special promo card (while supplies last) that fans can add to their collection.

Secret Lair is the party inside the party at Magic: The Gathering. We combine everything we love about Magic with the stuff in pop culture that inspires us. Each drop puts a brand-new spin on your favorite cards and might even have something entirely new. Think collabs with all kinds of different artists, art styles you've never seen on a Magic card before, and crossovers with characters and partners from across pop culture.

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