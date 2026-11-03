Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Extra Life, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Extra Life 2026 Secret Lair Drop

Magic: The Gathering has revealed the cards they will be selling in the latest Secret Drop, which will benefit Extra Life 2026

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils the Extra Life 2026 Secret Lair, Rise of the Polygons, inspired by retro PS1 and N64-era art.

The Magic: The Gathering charity drop goes on sale November 16, with orders open through November 30 and free shipping over $99.

Rise of the Polygons supports Extra Life, with 50% of each Secret Lair purchase benefiting Seattle Children’s mental health care.

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair includes Balefire Dragon, Big Score, Young Pyromancer, Sword of Truth and Justice, and a token.

Wizards of the Coast unveiled the latest Secret Lair drop coming to Magic: The Gathering, as they showed off the set they've made for Extra Life 2026. In case you're not familiar with it, Extra Life is a fundraising program involving gamers across multiple genres in which they come together to support Children's Miracle Network. This year, they have created a set called Rise of the Polygons, taking inspiration from the late '90s polygon art you'd see from the PS1 and N64. The set will officially go on sale November 16 starting at 9 a.m. PT, and run through November 30 at 1 a.m. PT. Considering it's a charity fundraiser set, it looks like they're letting people order multiple sets, with orders over $99 getting free shipping. Below are the finer details of what you'll get from the set.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: Rise of the Polygons

Inspired by late-1990s 64-bit and low-polygon adventure games, this year's drop turns Magic fantasy into the kind of imaginary retro video game you can almost hear booting up, following Young Pyromancer and their Elemental companion through treasure chests, a legendary sword, and one very large dragon to defeat. All donations raised by Extra Life x Secret Lair directly support Seattle Children's mental and behavioral health care—turning your passion for gaming into immediate, life-changing support for young people when they need it most.



For more than a decade, Wizards of the Coast has worked with Extra Life to raise money for children's hospitals through the power of games and community. As part of Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026, fifty percent (50%) of each purchase price will support Extra Life and the kids and families at Seattle Children's Hospital. Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026 will be available in Foil ($49.99) and Non-Foil ($39.99). 1x Balefire Dragon

1x Big Score

1x Young Pyromancer

1x Sword of Truth and Justice

1x Elemental Token

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