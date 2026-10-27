Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Star Trek, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Secret Lair, star trek

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Multiple Star Trek Secret Lair Sets

Magic: The Gathering has finally shown off the multiple Secret Lair sets they have planned for the upcoming Star Trek expansion.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering reveals five Secret Lair x Star Trek drops, plus a sixth mystery set still to be announced.

Beam Me Up and tlhIngan maH feature reversible cards, with transporter scenes and Klingon text that flips to English.

New Worlds adds Star Trek-themed basic lands, while KHAAAAAAAAN spotlights The Wrath of Khan with six dramatic cards.

Magic: The Gathering rounds out the Superdrop with Lower Decks cards, pricing, promo details, and a November 9 launch.

Wizards of the Coast has dropped new details for the Secret Lair x Star Trek: Set Phasers to Superdrop sets happening for Magic: The Gathering. The company revealed five different sets, with a sixth secret drop to be revealed at a later date, explores a few different aspects to the franchise while offering some cool additions to decks ranging from Klingon cards to transporter mishaps to yelling at rescues to yelling at Khan.

All of the Secret Lair x Star Trek drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last. Fans will receive one foil Return of the Wildspeaker as "Transporter Boondoggle" for every $199 spent. We have more details on all of them below, along with the cards, as they go active on November 9.

Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: Beam Me Up

Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: Beam Me Up gives players one of the most important roles on any starship, with a special reversible card treatment that mirrors Star Trek's iconic transporters. Players can flip from a character in perilous danger on one side of the card to the safety of the transporter bay on the other. Even Scotty would be impressed.

1x Eerie Interlude as "Beam Us Up" (Reversible)

1x Momentary Blink (Reversible)

1x Essence Flux as "Materialize" (Reversible)

1x Conjurer's Closet as "The Transporter" (Reversible)

New Worlds

New Worlds takes players beyond the final frontier, transforming basic lands into beautiful planets that would dazzle even the most experienced captain.

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

tlhIngan maH

Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: tlhIngan maH proves that there is no language quite like Klingon, with five cards that pay tribute to one of Star Trek's most iconic species and their commanding tones. For those who haven't yet mastered the dialect, the cards can be flipped to reveal the English translation.

1x Demand Answers (Reversible)

1x Relentless Assault (Reversible)

1x Seething Song (Reversible)

1x War's Toll (Reversible)

1x Warstorm Surge (Reversible)

KHAAAAAAAAN

Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: KHAAAAAAAAN pays homage to superhuman super-tyrant Khan Noonien Singh. With scenes and moments straight from the critically acclaimed movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, this drop brings all the vengeance, sacrifice, and obsession you could want from one of Star Trek's most legendary rivalries.

1x Wrath of the Skies as "Best Served Cold"

1x Commandeer

1x Illusionist's Gambit as "Reliant's Betrayal"

1x Buried Alive

1x Genesis Wave

1x Fracture

Lower Decks

Lower Decks shows that even one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, deserves its own drop. With four legendary creature cards paying tribute to characters, Mariner, Rutherford, Boimler, Tendi, and a legendary artifact card that brings the trusty Cerritos itself to life.

1x Inti, Seneschal of the Sun as "Mariner, Breaching Protocol"

1x Kambal, Profiteering Mayor as "Boimler, Citing Protocol"

1x Silas Renn, Seeker Adept as "Rutherford, Rebuilding the Past"

1x Thrasios, Triton Hero as "Tendi, Exploring the Future"

1x Weatherlight as "U.S.S. Cerritos, California-Class"

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