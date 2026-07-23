Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, san diego comic con, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: SDCC 2026, star trek

Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Star Trek Signature Expansion

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Wizards of the Coast confirmed Magic: The Gathering will have a new Star Trek Signature Expansion.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering confirmed a Star Trek Signature Expansion at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for November 13, 2026.

The Magic: The Gathering Star Trek set spans 60 years of the franchise, from The Original Series to Paramount+ era shows.

Wizards of the Coast revealed 60 cards and teased more details ahead of launch, including mechanics still to be announced.

Rare Magic: The Gathering Signature Cards feature authentic actor autographs, with only 200 Kirk and Janeway copies each.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, it was confirmed that Wizards of the Coast will release a new Star Trek Signature Expansion as part of their Worlds Beyond sets. The set was teased back in 2025, but at the time, no firm details were released beyond a few images. Now we have a better idea of what to expect, as this will be a full expansion with tons of cards referencing multiple Star Trek properties and movies, from The Original Series all the way to the modern Paramount+ shows.

What's more, several special "signature" cards will be included, as many of the living actors, such as Patrick Stewart and William Shatner, have signed cards pertaining to their characters. They didn't reveal everything there was to be seen from this set, but a good chunk of cards were unveiled as a bit of a prelude to what will be coming when the set arrives on November 13, 2026. We have more details from the company below of what took place today, asd well as 60 cards from the set to check out here, as we wait for more details about the mechanics that will be involved with this expansion.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Boldly Goes Out This November

Engage with the unforgettable crews, adversaries, and starships from across 60 years of Star Trek history. Your continuing mission? To boldly go where no one has gone before. Recruit the all-time greats – such as James T. Kirk and Spock – to your starship crew with Headliner Signed cards autographed by the actors themselves.

During the panel, fans got a closer look at Magic's first-ever Signature Cards— a brand-new premium collectible featuring authentic signatures from legendary Star Trek talent, including William Shatner and Kate Mulgrew. Only 200 copies each of the Captain Kirk and Captain Janeway Signature Cards will be produced, making them among the rarest collectibles in Magic history. The panelists also surprised fans with the reveal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard as one of the seven Signature Cards featured in the collection.

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