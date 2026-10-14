Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Reality Fracture, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Two Reality Fracture Secret Lair Drops

Magic: The Gathering has confirmed that there will be two new Secret Lair drops tied to the new Reality Fracture expansion set.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering confirmed two Reality Fracture Secret Lair drops: Strange School and Duality Distorted.

Strange School brings horror manga style to five mono-black Magic: The Gathering cards inspired by Hexhaven.

Duality Distorted remixes classic Magic: The Gathering art, with veteran artists reimagining cards across colors.

Both Secret Lair drops arrive in non-foil and foil, plus three Reality Fracture Bundle Bundle editions via Chaos Vault.

Wizards of the Coast confirmed two new Secret Lair drops are coming out soon for Magic: The Gathering, tied to the recently released Reality Fracture expansion set. The two sets are called 怪異学校 — Strange School and Duality Distorted, featuring two distinct styles that take from macabre manga and original MTG artwork that's been reshaped. Both drops will be available in non-foil ($30) and foil ($40), as well as in three Bundle Bundle editions that pair both drops, through the Chaos Vault. We have more details from the team below; however, a launch date wasn't provided for either beyond the word "soon."

Magic: The Gathering – Reality Fracture Reveals Two Secret Lair Drops

Starting with Reality Fracture, every Magic Multiverse set will feature a Secret Lair Bundle that combines exciting cards from the new set with flair unique to Secret Lair. To celebrate its debut, the Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle is getting bundles of its own. The Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle Bundle remains the same across all three Bundle editions, while the included drops are available in non-foil, foil, or both.

怪異学校 — Strange School

Reality Fracture reimagines Secrets of Strixhaven's breezy school vibes into the sinister Hexhaven. It's only right that Secret Lair leans way into this mood shift with 怪異学校 — Strange School. Featuring skin-crawling art that feels torn from a horror manga, these five mono-black cards marry form and function in a delightfully creepy way that's sure to chill and thrill. 1x Attrition

1x Bitter Ordeal

1x Ophiomancer

1x Sign in Blood

1x Soul Spike

Duality Distorted

Duality Distorted pays tribute to old-school Magic with a Secret Lair twist: Four long-time Magic artists pay homage to their classic illustrations with cards from a different slice of the color pie. For example, Mark Poole's Pyroblast is a clever nod to his iconic Counterspell art from Limited-Edition Alpha. While Sandra Everingham's Desperate Ritual reimagines Dark Ritual in a way that's guaranteed to turn heads at the table. If you know, you know. 1x Thoughtseize

1x Desperate Ritual

1x Pyroblast

1x Tribute to the World Tree

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!