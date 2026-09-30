Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Jim Henson's Labyrinth, kpop demon hunters, marvel, marvel zombies
Magic: The Gathering's Halloween Secret Lair Adds KPop Demon Hunters
The latest Magic: The Gathering Halloween Secret Lair Superdrop includes KPop Demon Hunters, Labyrinth, Marvel: Zomies, and more
Article Summary
- Magic: The Gathering reveals the Halloween Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop, launching October 12 in foil and non-foil.
- Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters joins the drop with music, fandom, demon battles, and supernatural stage flair.
- Three Magic: The Gathering Labyrinth drops spotlight Sarah, Jareth, goblins, strange rooms, and iconic scenes.
- Marvel Zombies, new Artist Series cards, artifact lands, and Treefolk round out this Magic: The Gathering release.
Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new Secret Lair release, as they have a special Halloween-themed Superdrop called the Corn Maze. Among the additions are sets dedicated to KPop Demon Hunters, Marvel Zomies, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, and more. Bringing several IPs to the game in a new way with some epic designs and additions that will break any game. We have more details below, along with a look at all of the cards, as each of the Secret Lair: Corn Maze Superdrop sets will go on sale at 9 am PDT on October 12, and be available in Traditional Foil Edition ($40) and Non-Foil ($30) while supplies last.
Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Should You Need Us
- 1x Jodah, the Unifier as "Sarah, Champion to the Lost"
- 1x Kogla, the Titan Ape as "Ludo, Rock Caller"
- 1x Shigeki, Jukai Visionary as "The Wiseman, Eccentric Oracle"
- 1x Wort, Boggart Auntie as "Hoggle, Heart in Conflict",
- 1x Kami of the Crescent Moon as "The Worm, Sagely Guide"
- 1x Lu Xun, Scholar General as "Sir Didymus, Rider of Ambrosius" // "Sir Didymus, Faithful Companion
Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me
- 1x Muxus, Goblin Grandee as "Jareth, Goblin King"
- 1x Boggart Shenanigans as "Call Out the Goblins!"
- 1x Dance with Calamity as "Dance with Goblins"
- 1x Goblin Rabblemaster as "Goblin Cradle-Thieves"
- 1x Claim the Firstborn as "The Kidnapping of Toby"
- 1x Trinisphere as "I've Brought You a Gift"
Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth
Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth follows Sarah into the maze with fully illustrated cards inspired by the film's strange rooms, stranger rules, and memorable wrong turns. From the thirteenth hour to the Fireys, the Cleaners, and the doors that are technically helping, this drop knows the castle is further than you think.
- 1x Timely Ward as "Rescue in the 13th Hour"
- 1x Chronomantic Escape as "Under Jareth's Spell"
- 1x Delayed Blast Fireball as "Frenzy of the Fireys"
- 1x Tempt with Discovery as "The Goblin King's Offer"
- 1x Rogue's Passage as "Shaft of Hands"
- 1x Planar Temporal Gateway as "Doors of Indecision"
- 1x Leveler as "The Cleaners Leveler"
Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It's Done
For the fans! Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It's Done brings the global pop culture phenomenon to Secret Lair with cards full of iconic music, friendship, demon battles, and supernatural stage presence. The drop captures the award-winning film's vibrant world and high-energy fandom, as fans discover the best way to seal the Honmoon. And this may not be the last appearance from HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys; they have a habit of showing up wherever the fans are.
- 1x Dawn's Truce
- 1x Unbreakable Formation
- 1x Freed from the Real
- 1x Swan Song, 1x Demonic Counsel
- 1x Tempt with Immortality
- 1x Underworld Breach
Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies
Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies brings alternate zombie versions of Marvel Super Heroes to Magic, where iconic characters are still powerful, still recognizable, and dealing with a very different kind of appetite. Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain America, Giant-Man, Wolverine, and more appear in a drop that turns superhero spectacle into something much less heroic and much more hungry.
- 1x Unstoppable Slasher
- 1x Zombie Apocalypse
- 1x Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant as "Zombie Giant-Man
- 1x God-Eternal Bontu as "Zombie Thor"
- 1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver as "Zombie Captain America"
- 1x Varina, Lich Queen as "Zombie Scarlet Witch"
Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud
Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud brings Meignaud's haunting, fluid style to a mono-black drop built around sacrifice and transformation. Bloodsoaked figures, a waiting altar, and a Cabal Stronghold give this drop the feeling of a ritual already in progress.
- 1x Bloodsoaked Champion
- 1x Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines
- 1x Ashnod's Altar
- 1x Cabal Stronghold
Manufactured Grounds by See Machine
Manufactured Grounds by See Machine reimagines the Mirrodin artifact lands through See Machine's bold, graphic style. Stark, industrial, and built around heavy contrast, this drop turns familiar Magic lands into strange, constructed spaces that look like they were designed by something with a plan.
- 1x Ancient Den
- 1x Seat of the Synod
- 1x Vault of Whispers
- 1x Great Furnace
- 1x Tree of Tales
Peace, Love, & Treefolk
Peace, Love, & Treefolk brings Ashley Dreyfus's bright, playful style to Treefolk kindred cards. With custom frames, colorful treefolk, and art that feels equal parts 1970s sticker book and contemporary pop art, this drop is friendly, leafy, and absolutely capable of becoming a problem.
- 1x Dauntless Dourbark
- 1x Leaf-Crowned Elder
- 1x Timber Protector
- 1x Treefolk Harbinger
- 1x Doran, the Siege Tower