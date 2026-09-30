Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Jim Henson's Labyrinth, kpop demon hunters, marvel, marvel zombies

Magic: The Gathering's Halloween Secret Lair Adds KPop Demon Hunters

The latest Magic: The Gathering Halloween Secret Lair Superdrop includes KPop Demon Hunters, Labyrinth, Marvel: Zomies, and more

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering reveals the Halloween Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop, launching October 12 in foil and non-foil.

Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters joins the drop with music, fandom, demon battles, and supernatural stage flair.

Three Magic: The Gathering Labyrinth drops spotlight Sarah, Jareth, goblins, strange rooms, and iconic scenes.

Marvel Zombies, new Artist Series cards, artifact lands, and Treefolk round out this Magic: The Gathering release.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new Secret Lair release, as they have a special Halloween-themed Superdrop called the Corn Maze. Among the additions are sets dedicated to KPop Demon Hunters, Marvel Zomies, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, and more. Bringing several IPs to the game in a new way with some epic designs and additions that will break any game. We have more details below, along with a look at all of the cards, as each of the Secret Lair: Corn Maze Superdrop sets will go on sale at 9 am PDT on October 12, and be available in Traditional Foil Edition ($40) and Non-Foil ($30) while supplies last.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Should You Need Us

Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Should You Need Us gathers the companions Sarah meets along the way, including Ludo, Hoggle, Sir Didymus, The Worm, and The Wiseman. It is the friendlier side of the Labyrinth, which is not the same as saying anyone should let their guard down. This drop also features Sarah, Champion to the Lost, whose art connects with Jareth, Goblin King from Secret Lair x Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me to create a scene across the two cards.

1x Jodah, the Unifier as "Sarah, Champion to the Lost"

1x Kogla, the Titan Ape as "Ludo, Rock Caller"

1x Shigeki, Jukai Visionary as "The Wiseman, Eccentric Oracle"

1x Wort, Boggart Auntie as "Hoggle, Heart in Conflict",

1x Kami of the Crescent Moon as "The Worm, Sagely Guide"

1x Lu Xun, Scholar General as "Sir Didymus, Rider of Ambrosius" // "Sir Didymus, Faithful Companion



Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me

Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me centers Jareth, the Goblin King, and the particular kind of trouble that follows when someone gives him too much dramatic lighting and a crystal. This drop captures Jareth's hold over the Labyrinth through goblins, gifts, stolen time, and Jareth, Goblin King, whose art connects with Sarah, Champion to the Lost from Secret Lair x Labyrinth: Should You Need Us to create a scene across the two cards.

1x Muxus, Goblin Grandee as "Jareth, Goblin King"

1x Boggart Shenanigans as "Call Out the Goblins!"

1x Dance with Calamity as "Dance with Goblins"

1x Goblin Rabblemaster as "Goblin Cradle-Thieves"

1x Claim the Firstborn as "The Kidnapping of Toby"

1x Trinisphere as "I've Brought You a Gift"





Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth

Secret Lair x Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth follows Sarah into the maze with fully illustrated cards inspired by the film's strange rooms, stranger rules, and memorable wrong turns. From the thirteenth hour to the Fireys, the Cleaners, and the doors that are technically helping, this drop knows the castle is further than you think. 1x Timely Ward as "Rescue in the 13th Hour"

1x Chronomantic Escape as "Under Jareth's Spell"

1x Delayed Blast Fireball as "Frenzy of the Fireys"

1x Tempt with Discovery as "The Goblin King's Offer"

1x Rogue's Passage as "Shaft of Hands"

1x Planar Temporal Gateway as "Doors of Indecision"

1x Leveler as "The Cleaners Leveler"

Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It's Done

For the fans! Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It's Done brings the global pop culture phenomenon to Secret Lair with cards full of iconic music, friendship, demon battles, and supernatural stage presence. The drop captures the award-winning film's vibrant world and high-energy fandom, as fans discover the best way to seal the Honmoon. And this may not be the last appearance from HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys; they have a habit of showing up wherever the fans are.

1x Dawn's Truce

1x Unbreakable Formation

1x Freed from the Real

1x Swan Song, 1x Demonic Counsel

1x Tempt with Immortality

1x Underworld Breach

Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies

Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies brings alternate zombie versions of Marvel Super Heroes to Magic, where iconic characters are still powerful, still recognizable, and dealing with a very different kind of appetite. Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain America, Giant-Man, Wolverine, and more appear in a drop that turns superhero spectacle into something much less heroic and much more hungry.

1x Unstoppable Slasher

1x Zombie Apocalypse

1x Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant as "Zombie Giant-Man

1x God-Eternal Bontu as "Zombie Thor"

1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver as "Zombie Captain America"

1x Varina, Lich Queen as "Zombie Scarlet Witch"

Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud

Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud brings Meignaud's haunting, fluid style to a mono-black drop built around sacrifice and transformation. Bloodsoaked figures, a waiting altar, and a Cabal Stronghold give this drop the feeling of a ritual already in progress.

1x Bloodsoaked Champion

1x Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines

1x Ashnod's Altar

1x Cabal Stronghold

Manufactured Grounds by See Machine

Manufactured Grounds by See Machine reimagines the Mirrodin artifact lands through See Machine's bold, graphic style. Stark, industrial, and built around heavy contrast, this drop turns familiar Magic lands into strange, constructed spaces that look like they were designed by something with a plan.

1x Ancient Den

1x Seat of the Synod

1x Vault of Whispers

1x Great Furnace

1x Tree of Tales

Peace, Love, & Treefolk

Peace, Love, & Treefolk brings Ashley Dreyfus's bright, playful style to Treefolk kindred cards. With custom frames, colorful treefolk, and art that feels equal parts 1970s sticker book and contemporary pop art, this drop is friendly, leafy, and absolutely capable of becoming a problem.

1x Dauntless Dourbark

1x Leaf-Crowned Elder

1x Timber Protector

1x Treefolk Harbinger

1x Doran, the Siege Tower



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