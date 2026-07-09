Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

Mai Shiranui Returns to The King of Fighters AFK

Mai Shiranui makes her return to The King of Fighters AFK, along with a new event and some other quick updates to the mobile title.

Article Summary Mai Shiranui returns to The King Of Fighters AFK in her Aqua Splash style, bringing a summer look and [Rush] synergy.

The Aqua Splash Style Mai’s Arrival event runs July 9-22, alongside a [Rush] Synergy Pick-Up for stronger team pulls.

Kensou’s Dumpling Delivery arrives July 20-28, adding a daily swing-action mini-game with rewards in The King Of Fighters AFK.

More The King Of Fighters AFK events include Lucky Elpy, Splash Splash Vacation, and Hot Summer! Check-In rewards.

Netmarble released a new update this week for The King of Fighters AFK, as Mai Shiranui has returned to the roster with some new tricks. The character has been given a bit of an upgrade with new splash art, better moves, and a few extra improvements to her style in combat. Along with her arrival comes the smattering of events they make for every character addition, which we have more details about below.

Mai Shiranui Makes a Grand Return to The King of Fighters AFK

Players can obtain Aqua Splash style Mai Shiranui, a Legendary seasonal fighter available during the Summer Festival. A female ninja and successor of the Shiranui style of ninja arts, Mai captivates opponents with her graceful movements, fascinating attire, and signature large fans. Her Aqua Splash style brings a refreshing summer look to the battlefield while retaining her elegant and powerful combat style, featuring [Rush] synergy.

The Awua Splash Style Event

To celebrate her arrival in this seasonal style, the Aqua Splash Style Mai's Arrival event will be available from July 9 to July 22. The [Rush] Synergy Pick-Up event will take place during the same period that increases the chance for players to obtain Fighters with the [Rush] synergy. The new Kensou's Dumpling Delivery mini-game will also be added from July 20 to July 28. In this swing-action mini-game, players help Kensou deliver dumplings while riding across ropes. Players can participate daily to earn daily rewards throughout the event period.

The Lucky Eply Event

Additional limited-time events will also be available. The Lucky Elpy event will run from July 13 to July 17, which offers players the opportunity to obtain the Legendary Supporter Lenny Creston. From July 16 to July 29, players can also take part in the Splash Splash Vacation event, featuring the addition of new Legendary pets Umine and Belly Bear. Additionally, the Hot Summer! Check-In event, running from July 16 through August 19, will grant valuable rewards such as Origin, DNA Selection Box, and Arrival Pick-Up Legendary Fighter Selection Ticket, for logging into the game during the event period.

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