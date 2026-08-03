Posted in: Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Probably Stolen, Questing Goose Studio

Manage Your Shop In The Future Where Everything is "Probably Stolen"

Can you keep your shop running in a cyberpunk future? You'll get your chance later this year with tinyBuild's latest game, Probably Stolen.

Article Summary Probably Stolen is a cyberpunk shopkeeping sim set on a corrupt space station, with a Steam playtest live now.

Craft, trade, and smuggle questionable goods while balancing profit, inspections, permits, raids, and rent.

Choose your path as a gunsmith, chemist, fence, farmer, or merchant, and decide which risks are worth it.

Manage factions, judge dangerous customers, and stop rogue AI threats before they destroy your business.

Developer Questing Goose Studio and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed their next game together, as they take you into the dangerous future of running a shop in Probably Stolen. This is an interesting new cyberpunk shopkeeping simulator in which you run a specialty shop in a dystopian space station. You'll need to craft, trade, and smuggle goods, some of which you may have misgivings about where they came from, all to stay in business. You'll also need to navigate faction loyalties and stop rampant AI, all while trying to buy out your shop before the landlord shuts you down. The game currently has a playtest running on Steam, with plans to release before the end of 2026.

Running a Shop In The Future With Items That Are Probably Stolen

On the Lower Levels, survival isn't about being good – it's about being profitable. In a dystopian space station split by wealth and corruption, your business runs on merchandise of questionable origins. Buy and sell what you can to survive, navigate faction loyalties, and use your gun when necessary. Just remember – if the profit margin looks good, it's Probably Stolen.

Profit Comes First: Choose to start as a gunsmith, chemist, water merchant, fence, farmer…or from pure rock bottom. Every product has its own profit curve and way of ruining you – weapons face inspections, contraband brings raids. Some trades need heavy machinery and permits, others just a good hiding spot. You're not just choosing a theme for your shop; you're choosing what kind of trouble you're willing to monetize.

Choose to start as a gunsmith, chemist, water merchant, fence, farmer…or from pure rock bottom. Every product has its own profit curve and way of ruining you – weapons face inspections, contraband brings raids. Some trades need heavy machinery and permits, others just a good hiding spot. You're not just choosing a theme for your shop; you're choosing what kind of trouble you're willing to monetize. Know Your Customers: You never know who's on the other side of the counter. Today's shoppers could be Security fishing for evidence, a revolutionary looking for leverage, or someone shady testing your usefulness. Every sale is a gamble. Approve, refuse, report, or look away – someone is always taking notes.

Risk & Reward: Each item has its own risks and rewards. Your margins depend on how well you can assess what's in front of you. Misjudge the item or the person selling it, and you absorb the cost. You can always cut the product's quality to earn a little extra dough – but be careful not to incur the wrath of Security or mob justice.

Each item has its own risks and rewards. Your margins depend on how well you can assess what's in front of you. Misjudge the item or the person selling it, and you absorb the cost. You can always cut the product's quality to earn a little extra dough – but be careful not to incur the wrath of Security or mob justice. Beware the Landlord: Rent increases over time, regardless of how well your week went. If you fall behind, your shop will suffer the consequences, forcing you to choose between playing it safe or taking a big bet to get back in the black. But one bad purchase or illegal bust could be all it takes to lose your business forever.

Rent increases over time, regardless of how well your week went. If you fall behind, your shop will suffer the consequences, forcing you to choose between playing it safe or taking a big bet to get back in the black. But one bad purchase or illegal bust could be all it takes to lose your business forever. Shoot on Sight: Rogue AI-augmented individuals live among us, secretly kidnapping people for nefarious objectives. All factions on the station agree – shoot on sight! Keep an eye out for suspicious shoppers and pull the trigger when necessary.

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