Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Credit: BBG Entertainment, Manic Miner

Manic Miner Returns From The '80s With A Modern Remake

Manic Miner has been brought back for a modern age as the '80s video game has received a remake, coming out on December 3.

Article Summary Manic Miner returns on December 3 with a modern remake of the 1983 platformer, rebuilt for today’s players.

BBG Entertainment worked with original designer Matthew Smith to recreate Miner Willy’s 20 classic levels and challenges.

Manic Miner includes original pixel visuals or an HD mode with modern controls, parallax scrolling, and dynamic lighting.

The remake launches on PC and all three major consoles, with rearranged music, online leaderboards, and bonus history.

BBG Entertainment has brought back a classic game from the 1980s, as Manic Miner has returned with a modern-day remake for current platforms. The company teamed with the game's original designer, Matthew Smith, to recreate the levels and challenges from the original 1983 version for today's players.

What's more, they've brought all the original designs back in case you feel like going back over 40 years to see if you could beat the original levels. Enjoy checking out the game's images and trailer here, as it will be released on PC, as well as all three major consoles, on December 3.

Manic Miner Makes Its Return on December 3

Experience a milestone in video game history in a completely reimagined version! Authorized by original developer Matthew Smith, this reboot of the 1983 classic combines the distinctive and challenging gameplay of Manic Miner with modern graphics, improved controls, newly arranged music, and extensive historical bonus content. Step back into the role of miner Willy and take on 20 legendary levels filled with deadly creatures, clever jumps, and tricky obstacles. Collect all the items before your oxygen runs out and master one of the most challenging platformers of all time. Climb the global Manic Miner online leaderboard and become number one in one of the toughest classics in gaming history!

This re-release offers two modes: Enjoy the original pixel art look, or discover all the levels in atmospheric HD graphics with elaborate parallax scrolling, dynamic lighting effects, and lovingly designed backgrounds. Thanks to modernized controls, Manic Miner plays more precisely and smoothly than ever before, without losing any of the original's high standards. The classic has also been reimagined musically: The works by Johann Strauss and Edvard Grieg, which were already featured in the original, have been rearranged to give the adventure a contemporary sound. In addition, the collection includes a comprehensive interactive history that documents the exciting story behind the creation of Manic Miner from the early 1980s to the present day.

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