MapleStory M Adds New Original Character & Multiple Events MapleStory M has got a brand new character added to the roster, the first original character made specifically for the mobile version.

Nexon has released a new update for MapleStory M, bringing in several events as well as an all-new original character. Sia Astelle joins the roaster as the first original character created by the team for the mobile edition of the franchise, as up until this point, they've used familiar and already established people from MapleStory over the years. Her addition also brings in multiple events for players to get in on over the next few weeks. We got all the details below per the developer's notes.

"Sia Astelle is the guardian of Oort, the home to the celestial order of stars. Her first duty is in service to the cosmos, guiding stars along their destined path. After a series of strange events occur, Sia arrives in Maple World when she is forced to leave her tranquil life on Oort behind. In addition to the new Star Guardian character, MapleStory M's latest update boasts a wide array of improvements and events to start the new year right, including max EXP stat increase from 250% to 300%, improvements to MapleStory M's end game gear Necro equipment, skill presets, and more. Also, while playing as Sia Astelle, mobile Maplers can benefit from bonus rewards and events:"

Pre-creation reward (1/11 after maintenance until 1/25) A reward for players who participated in 'Sia Astelle Pre-Creation event'.

Growth mission event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Rewards available for Sia after reaching a certain level and completing certain missions.

Mega Burning Plus event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Sia will earn an additional 2 levels every time the character levels up.

Grow with Sia Astelle event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Rewards and EXP will be granted to another selected character player when Sia levels up.

Other celebratory events help ring in the new year in Maple World:

New Year event: "I Just Wanted to Have a Fulfilling Year, but Being Hero Is Too Much!" (1/11 until 2/22) – A series of multiple mini-game events where players need to save the world by participating in various tasks such as delivering food, collecting coins while hunting, and climbing trees to avoid obstacles. Maplers can also take down Lord Pixrog in a boss battle and receive rewards based on the participation count.

Players can open lucky red envelopes with 2023 Special Energy acquired through hunting. 2023 Lunar New Year 14-day Login event (1/18 until 2/8) – Players can log into MapleStory M for 14 consecutive days to earn rewards!