Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, spider-man

Marvel Contest of Champions Announces Summer of Spider-Man Content

Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating Spider-Man for July 2026 with a few new additions and some fun events to jump into.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions kicks off a Spider-Man summer with Hobgoblin and Black Tarantula joining in July 2026.

July’s Event Quest, Last Laughs, teams Summoners with Black Tarantula to solve a deadly mystery tied to Hobgoblin.

Marvel Contest of Champions adds the Web of Corruption Motion Comic and a Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder event.

More July content includes a Spider-Man starter bundle, Black Tarantula’s Secret Stash, and the new Epilogue.

Kabam and Marvel are celebrating all things Spider-Man with the latest set of updates coming to Marvel Contest of Champions this month. With Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the way, the team has decided to jump on board in their own way with the addition of Hobgoblin (Phil Urich) and Black Tarantula being added to the roster, as well as releasing an all-new Motion Comic, the addition of a new Squad Builder event, several new player bundles, more Battlerealm events, and other content. We have the rundown below and the full dev notes on their website, as this will all be released across two updates this month.

Spider-Man Slings Into Marvel Contest of Champions For July 2026

The dastardly Hobgoblin (Phil Urich) and crimelord Black Tarantula drop into The Contest this month! Players can add Hobgoblin (Phil Urich) on July 16, while Black Tarantula will arrive on July 30. With over 350 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and Villains such as Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, Shocker, Green Goblin, and more.

Hobgoblin (Phil Urich): After discovering his uncle Roderick Kingsley's Goblin legacy, Phil Urich became Hobgoblin, tearing through New York on a screaming glider, his pumpkin bombs and razor bats fueled by rage rather than control.

After discovering his uncle Roderick Kingsley's Goblin legacy, Phil Urich became Hobgoblin, tearing through New York on a screaming glider, his pumpkin bombs and razor bats fueled by rage rather than control. Black Tarantula: Carlos LaMuerte is not the first Black Tarantula, and he won't be the last. After his wife fled to New York with their son and his heir, Carlos followed, bringing his strength to a world of Super Heroes, Super Villains, and ninjas!

Carlos LaMuerte is not the first Black Tarantula, and he won't be the last. After his wife fled to New York with their son and his heir, Carlos followed, bringing his strength to a world of Super Heroes, Super Villains, and ninjas! Event Quest: Last Laughs [July 8 – August 5]: Black Tarantula brings the Summoner into a strange case where lethal laughs are spreading through The Contest. The Summoner faces many mysteries. The first of them is who to trust, as crime boss Black Tarantula approaches them for help. It seems lethal laughter is taking over heroes, and they have been sent to trash Tarantula's corner of town. Signs point to friends, foes, and a fire-covered Hobgoblin! Will this setup have a punchline, or a flatline?

Web Of Corruption Motion Comic

Something slithers from the shadows of The Contest, and it looks to make The Battlerealm into its newest host. Symbiote menaces, Chronoserpent echoes, and masked menaces are in abundance as The Summoner tries to keep their Champions from being the next ones trapped in this wicked web! Spider-Man Noir is already on the scene and is investigating the many multiversal mysteries that have been baffling The Battlerealm! Symbiotes, crime bosses, Chronoserpent Champions, shadowy spells, and secrets abound as players enter into this Noir mystery.

Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder Event

The Squad Builder returns! The battle between Spider-Man and Symbiotes rages on as players try to finish each match with the most valuable Squad composition possible. Now better than ever, Squad sizes have improved. From July 15 through August 5, players can gather the Symbiotes from across the realm and assemble the perfect Squad to maximize rewards. Participating Champions include Spider-Verse Champions, Symbiotes, and a mix of Spidey's Friends and Foes.

After assembling the best squad, players can choose a regular opponent or challenge the final boss directly. They'll have five opportunities to improve their squad before being forced to take on the final boss.

After the final boss has been eliminated, players will earn points based on their final Squad score.

Claim rewards from Milestones in Weekly Clash Realm Events. The top 50% of Summoners will also earn points in a special Alliance Web-Spinner Event, where they'll claim the best prizes.

Squads' scoring will be returning to poker-style hands similar to the first iteration of Squad Builder. For lucky players, two NEW [Multiversal] Champions may join the fight to help build Squad compositions. Getting a Multiversal Champion in a Squad all but guarantees an increased Squad score. The higher/harder the hand, the more points the Squad will be worth!

Daily Bugel Headliners Bundle Giveaway

MCoC continues its Spidey festivities with a themed new player bundle giveaway! New players can add 10 Champions inspired by Spider-Man, along with his allies and menaces. *New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting July 6 at 5 PM PT.

More From The Battlerealm

Blac Tarantula's Secret Stash Event [July 29 – August 12] : Looking to overtake the underworld? Black Tarantula's Secret Stash may contain the rewards and supplies that players' crews need! Players will need to "leverage" special Pry Bars that can be earned by completing Daily Super Event milestones and special Secret Stash Solo Objectives.

Looking to overtake the underworld? Black Tarantula's Secret Stash may contain the rewards and supplies that players' crews need! Players will need to "leverage" special Pry Bars that can be earned by completing Daily Super Event milestones and special Secret Stash Solo Objectives. Epilogue Part 1: Vengeance Assembled [July 15] : A New Challenge Awaits For End Game Players! Carina sacrificed herself to destroy the Chronoserpent. Her protector and partner, Ægon, will not rest while his heart has been shattered. This first Champion of the Contest has a plan to strike across the loop of time that the Chronoserpent exists in and free Carina while banishing the Serpent once and for all.

: A New Challenge Awaits For End Game Players! Carina sacrificed herself to destroy the Chronoserpent. Her protector and partner, Ægon, will not rest while his heart has been shattered. This first Champion of the Contest has a plan to strike across the loop of time that the Chronoserpent exists in and free Carina while banishing the Serpent once and for all. Unlock The Epilogue : A challenge for those who have become ELDER, this multi-month conclusion to the epic story of Acts 8 and 9 kicks off July 15 as the Battlerealm rushes to face corrupted Bosses in an attempt to piece together a 7-STAR CARINA TIVAN and banish the last shadows of the Chronoserpent once and for all. To unlock the Epilogue, Summoners must complete Act 9.4 and fully explore every story quest leading up to this point.

: A challenge for those who have become ELDER, this multi-month conclusion to the epic story of Acts 8 and 9 kicks off July 15 as the Battlerealm rushes to face corrupted Bosses in an attempt to piece together a 7-STAR CARINA TIVAN and banish the last shadows of the Chronoserpent once and for all. To unlock the Epilogue, Summoners must complete Act 9.4 and fully explore every story quest leading up to this point. The Chase for Carina: Summoners must complete objectives within the Epilogue Chapters to get Carina. To unlock the final fight, Summoners must fully rank Carina up, defeating the Ouroborus Bosses at the end of each epilogue.

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