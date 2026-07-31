Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: agatha harkness, cable, marvel, spider-man

Marvel Contest of Champions Branches Into Supernatural Time Travel

Marvel Contest of Champions revealed that August 2026 will bring Supernatural and Time-Traveling heroes into the next update.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions adds Agatha Harkness on August 13 and Spider-Man (Symbiote) on August 27.

Cable gets a major refresh on August 4, while the Maiden, Mother, Crone quest mixes witchcraft with Symbiomancy.

Revenge of Legends brings tough new Marvel Contest of Champions battles, side quests, rewards, and Phase 2 bonuses.

Marvel Contest of Champions also launches a Web of Chaos bundle, Epilogue Part 2, and the Chase for Carina.

Kabam revealed their plans for August 2026 in Marvel Contest of Champions, as we get a bit of the supernatural and some time travel mixed together. The two main additions to the game this month are Sorceress Agatha Harkness (joining August 13) and Spider-Man (Symboite) (who will join August 27), while Cable gets a refresh! Players can add the Cable rework on August 4. We'll also see a new event, a new bundle giveaway, and more. We have the rundown below, and you can find more details in their latest blog, as the updates will kick in next week.

Supernatural Champions & Time Travelers Join Marvel Contest of Champions

Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness is an ancient and powerful witch, whose life span stretches back before the Salem Witch Trials. She relies on her wits and unparalleled knowledge of dark and forbidden magic to thrive across multiple eras. She is the mentor of the powerful Scarlet Witch and she also maintains positive relationships with many heroes, but she often finds herself walking a very thin line between ally and villain.

Spider-Man (Symboite)

One of Peter Parker's most famous and notorious costumes enters The Contest to unleash its alien powers. Cosmic in origins, this dark version of Spidey's suit has a mind of its own.

Event Quest – Maiden, Mother, Crone [July 8 – August 5]

Agatha Harkness has arrived, or has she been here all along? This wicked expert of witchcraft claims to be assisting heroes such as Wiccan and Nico Minoru in investigating mysterious "Symbiomancy" occurrences. However, when magic is in the air, nothing is as it seems. Even a friendly face like Spider-Man (Symbiote) can become a villainous new foe.

Revenge of Legends Event

Winter Soldier has had enough and has been used as a punching bag one too many times. He's gathered his buddies from Realm of Legends for the Summoner to take on over multiple weeks, ready to take revenge with their newfound power. The Realm of Legends Event will cap off with new permanent Challenge content, but be sure to defeat each week while you can to maximize rewards! For Summoners with a worthy resolve, overcoming these challenges will reward you handsomely.

PHASE 1 [August 12 – September 9]

Revenge of Legends Quest : An inversion of the Realm of Legends. Face down multiple weeks of punishing fights and challenging Champions to show that The Summoner is truly the most epic force within The Battlerealm. This full Quest will take place over several weeks, with only its FINAL week's challenge remaining after this month is over. So Summoners will want to rush to this Boss Fight if they want to play the full (and challenging) experience.

: An inversion of the Realm of Legends. Face down multiple weeks of punishing fights and challenging Champions to show that The Summoner is truly the most epic force within The Battlerealm. This full Quest will take place over several weeks, with only its FINAL week's challenge remaining after this month is over. So Summoners will want to rush to this Boss Fight if they want to play the full (and challenging) experience. Retribution of Legends Side Quest : Over four weeks, players will face down the hardest challenges The Contest has to offer, but will be given the upper hand via custom Nodes to ensure this battle feels truly triumphant, not purely punishing. Keep up the fight to earn a free RONAN and take out the final defenders.

: Over four weeks, players will face down the hardest challenges The Contest has to offer, but will be given the upper hand via custom Nodes to ensure this battle feels truly triumphant, not purely punishing. Keep up the fight to earn a free RONAN and take out the final defenders. Revenge of Legends Realm Event : Defeat opponents in the Revenge of Legends Quest or Retribution Side Quest.

Defeat opponents in the Revenge of Legends Quest or Retribution Side Quest. Bonus! Defeat a Retribution opponent with a Saga Champion, defeat the final boss in the Retribution of Legends Side Quest, complete a Revenge or Retribution Quest Objective, complete a Target Dummy Objective Tier, and complete the "Revenge is…" or "A Dish Best Served Cold" objectives.

PHASE 2 begins on August 26 and runs through September 9! Keep an eye out for Hero Shard Arenas, Arena Solo events, a 7-Hour Login Crystal reward, new Battlepass, exclusive player profile pics, and emotes!

Marvel Contest of Champions Web Of Chaos Bundle Giveaway

Kickstart your roster with 10 Spider-Verse Champions! MCoC is launching the 'Web of Chaos' new player bundle giveaway! New players can add 10 Champions from across the Spider-Verse, including variants and foes. *New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting July 27 at 5 PM PT.

What players can expect each day during the 14-day supply drop: Day 1 – All 10 Champions + 5x 3-Star Crystals Day 2 – Level-Up & Rank-Up Material Day 3 – Potions & Energy Day 4 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 5 – ISO-8 & Gold Day 6 – 3-Star Awakening Gem Day 7 – Nexus 4-Star Hero Crystal (Select 1x of the 10 Champions as a 4-Star) Day 8 – Level-Up & Rank-Up Material (Catalyst, ISO-8, Gold) Day 9 – Signature Stones + Potions Day 10 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 11 – ISO-8 & Gold Day 12 – Potions & Revives Day 13 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 14 – 4-Star Awakening Gem Who's included in the bundle? 10x Champions and rank material to power them up! ★ Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced) ★ Spider-Man (Pavitr) ★ Mysterio ★ Spot ★ Spider-Woman ★ Vulture ★ Scorpion ★ Spider-Man (Supreme) ★ Agent Venom ★ Spider-Punk

*First-time players are eligible to access the New Player Bundle Giveaways and must create a new account between July 27th @ 5 pm PT and August 31st @ 5 pm PT.

More From The Battlerealm

Epilogue Part 2: Broken Lines [August 12] : The ultimate battle against the corrupted forces of the Chronoserpent continues! This month's boss battles see fights against Cerastes and Glykhan as The Summoner attempts to keep these foes in their own timelines, and restore the Elder, Carina Tivan! Unlock The Epilogue : Upon completing 9.4, players will receive new solo objectives that will point them on the path to gaining access to the Epilogue, and through it, a Playable Carina Tivan. To unlock the Epilogue, Summoners must: Complete Act 9.4 Achieve 100% Exploration: fully explore every story quest leading up to this point

: The ultimate battle against the corrupted forces of the Chronoserpent continues! This month's boss battles see fights against Cerastes and Glykhan as The Summoner attempts to keep these foes in their own timelines, and restore the Elder, Carina Tivan! The Chase for Carina : Summoners must complete objectives within the Epilogue Chapters to get Carina. To unlock the final fight, Summoners must fully rank Carina up, defeating the Ouroborus Bosses at the end of each epilogue. To unlock the final fight, Summoners must fully rank Carina up. There will be Solo Objectives: Attain the resources needed to level her up. Once you have a fully ranked 7-Star Carina, Chapter 6 finally unlocks. Each epilogue will face the Ouroborus Bosses.

: Summoners must complete objectives within the Epilogue Chapters to get Carina. To unlock the final fight, Summoners must fully rank Carina up, defeating the Ouroborus Bosses at the end of each epilogue.

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