Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: gwenom, marvel, spider-man noir

Marvel Contest of Champions Drops Noir Mystery Update

Marvel Contest of Champions has a new update available for September 2026, as a new Noir Mystery and a Doom Sweepstakes arrive.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions September 2026 update adds the Noir-themed Shadow of a Doubt Event Quest to the Battlerealm.

Gwenom arrives on September 17, while Spider-Man Noir joins on October 1 with a gritty 1930s detective twist.

Kabam’s 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes offers nearly 4,000 prizes, including Avengers: Doomsday premiere tickets.

Marvel Contest of Champions also adds an Avengers Assemble bundle for new players and Epilogue Part 3 on September 16.

Kabam revealed a new update coming to Marvel Contest of Champions this month, with a big sweepstakes and some Noir Mystery content coming to the title. The timing of the update kind of sucks, considering the news that just dropped about Spider-Man Noir being canceled after one season, but we have content in here based on the TV series, as well as a new sweepstakes to see the Avengers: Doomsday premiere in Los Angeles, and a new bundle for first-time players. We have the dev notes below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

A New Noir Mystery Arrives in Marvel Contest of Champions

Buckle up, and prepare for a dark mystery! Spider-Man Noir, and Gwenom emerge in The Battlerealm! Players can obtain Gwenom on September 17, and Spider-Man Noir on October 1. With over 350 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and Villains such as Tombstone, Sandman, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Slayer (J. Jonah Jameson), and more.

Gwenom: While Gwen Stacy faced the mutated Venom Symbiote of Earth-65, the Kingpin, known as Matt Murdock, revealed that her father had been beaten into a coma by Rhino with little to no chance of survival. Fueled by rage, Gwen gave into the rhythms of her heart and let the symbiote take over, granting her immense destructive power and turning her into the most unstable, broken version of herself: Gwenom.

While Gwen Stacy faced the mutated Venom Symbiote of Earth-65, the Kingpin, known as Matt Murdock, revealed that her father had been beaten into a coma by Rhino with little to no chance of survival. Fueled by rage, Gwen gave into the rhythms of her heart and let the symbiote take over, granting her immense destructive power and turning her into the most unstable, broken version of herself: Gwenom. Spider-Man Noir: On Earth-90214, in 1930s New York, Peter B. Parker is the nephew of the activist Aunt May with a strong hatred for crime, particularly towards those who killed his Uncle Ben. When following a criminal tip led to an accident, he gained arachnid-like abilities when bitten by a spider. Publicly, he's a Private Investigator, but secretly, he uses his powers to take down crime as the hardboiled Spider-Man Noir.

On Earth-90214, in 1930s New York, Peter B. Parker is the nephew of the activist Aunt May with a strong hatred for crime, particularly towards those who killed his Uncle Ben. When following a criminal tip led to an accident, he gained arachnid-like abilities when bitten by a spider. Publicly, he's a Private Investigator, but secretly, he uses his powers to take down crime as the hardboiled Spider-Man Noir. Event Quest – Shadow of a Doubt [September 9 – October 6]: There's trouble here, big trouble with a capital B. The kind of trouble that lurks in dark alleys and makes the shadows nervous. Lucky for you, the most talented web-swinging detective in the Multiverse has wall-crawled his way into The Contest. But will Spider-Man Noir be enough to crack this case of corruption, confusion, and challenging Champions? One thing is for sure: the addition of GWENOM will make for more menacing mysteries! What will bring this case to light? Find out in Shadow of a Doubt!

2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes [September 16 – December 9]

In celebration of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday film release, Kabam is kicking off their biggest sweepstakes starting on September 16 at 5:00 p.m. PT with the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes, giving away nearly 4,000 prizes! To enter, *eligible participants must log in with their Kabam ID and redeem "Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets" for a chance to win in-game prizes. To qualify for physical prizes, eligible participants must also complete the Online Entry Form for a chance to win incredible rewards, including two tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday premiere in Los Angeles!

Avengers Assemble – New Player Bundle Giveaway

Kabam is launching the 'Avengers Assemble' new player bundle giveaway! New players can add 10 Champions inspired by Earth's mightiest heroes. *New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting August 31 at 5 PM PT. Who's included in the bundle?

Black Widow

Hulk

Thor (Ragnarok)

Captain America (Infinity War)

Ironman (Infinity War)

Ant-Man

Black Panther (Civil War)

Hawkeye

Winter Soldier

Doctor Strange

More From The Battlerealm

Epilogue Part 3: Vicious Variances [September 16]: The Quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and banish the last shadows of the Chronoserpent continues. Face down a lethal Laura and a menacing Mjolnir to gain the next pieces.

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