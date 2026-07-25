Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, SDCC 2026, spider-man

Marvel Contest of Champions Drops Some Spider-Man Love

Marvel Contest of Champions released a new video this weekend to celebrate Spider-Man ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Spider-Man with a new trailer, SDCC activation, and web-themed game updates.

Players can jump into the Web of Corruption saga, a Spider-Man Noir mystery packed with Symbiotes and multiversal threats.

The Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder event runs through August 5, letting Marvel Contest of Champions players build high-scoring teams.

New Marvel Contest of Champions content also includes Black Tarantula, Hobgoblin, Alliance Quest Raids, and player giveaways.

Kabam and Marvel dropped a new trailer and some activities for Spider-Man in Marvel Contest of Champions, to celebrate the impending launch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This includes a new activation happening at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as an in-game Symbiote Squad Builder event, new additions, and more. Enjoy the trailer above as we have all the details from the devs below.

Marvel Contest of Champions – All Things Spider-Man 2026

Marvel Contest of Champions game stations with playable demos for the game's new Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con this weekend are also invited to the Marvel x Moonrock Gaming Lounge (at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, San Diego Ballroom) through July 26 — no registered SDCC badge required! The gaming lounge will includegame stations with playable demos for the game's new Towers mode , along with daily player competitions (with on-stage final competitions), giveaways (exclusive pins and prize wheel), and more!

Web Of Corruption Motion Comic

Something slithers from the shadows of The Contest, and it looks to make The Battlerealm into its newest host. Symbiote menaces, Chronoserpent echoes, and masked menaces are in abundance as The Summoner tries to keep their Champions from being the next ones trapped in this wicked web! Spider-Man Noir is already on the scene and is investigating the many multiversal mysteries that have been baffling The Battlerealm! Symbiotes, crime bosses, Chronoserpent Champions, shadowy spells, and secrets abound as players enter into this Noir mystery.

Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder Event

The Squad Builder returns! The battle between Spider-Man and Symbiotes rages on as players try to finish each match with the most valuable Squad composition possible. Now better than ever, Squad sizes have improved. From July 15 through August 5, players can gather the Symbiotes from across the realm and assemble the perfect Squad to maximize rewards. Participating Champions include Spider-Verse Champions, Symbiotes, and a mix of Spidey's Friends and Foes.

After assembling the best squad, players can choose a regular opponent or challenge the final boss directly. They'll have five opportunities to improve their squad before being forced to take on the final boss.

After the final boss has been eliminated, players will earn points based on their final Squad score.

Claim rewards from Milestones in Weekly Clash Realm Events. The top 50% of Summoners will also earn points in a special Alliance Web-Spinner Event, where they'll claim the best prizes.

Squads' scoring will be returning to poker-style hands similar to the first iteration of Squad Builder. For lucky players, two NEW [Multiversal] Champions may join the fight to help build Squad compositions. Getting a Multiversal Champion in a Squad all but guarantees an increased Squad score. The higher/harder the hand, the more points the Squad will be worth!

Daily Bugel Headliners Bundle Giveaway

MCoC continues its Spidey festivities with a themed new player bundle giveaway! New players can add 10 Champions inspired by Spider-Man, along with his allies and menaces. *New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting July 6 at 5 PM PT.

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