Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, doctor doom, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Encounters the Empire of Doom

Marvel Contest of Champions takes the next step preparing for Avengers: Doomsday with the brand-new Empire of Doom Saga takeover

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches the Empire of Doom Saga takeover, with a new Doctor Doom storyline running through December.

Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) joins Marvel Contest of Champions on November 12, while Beast gets a major rework on November 19.

New Marvel Contest of Champions events include Doom Event Tower, Sieges, Beast's Bounty, and the Dawn of Destruction quest.

Alliance rewards, weekly Realm Events, and a 10-free-Champion new player bundle expand the Empire of Doom update.

Kabam has launched the next chapter of the Avengers: Doomsday buildup in Marvel Contest of Champions, as the Empire of Doom Saga takeover happens this month. This will bring about a new storyline for a few weeks in which you'll deal with Doctor Doom before the ultimate battle begins in December. You'll also see the Kitty Pride version of Star-Lord and a rework of Beast from the X-Men added to the title, and a lot of events to keep you busy. We have more details from the devs below, as you can get the finer details on their website.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Empire of Doom Saga Takeover

Stellar-Forged Doom's control of The Battlerealm is absolute! From monthly intro comics to refreshed Latverian menus and theming, it's The Contest of Champions like players have never seen before! Part one of the epic Empire of Doom Saga will introduce an all-new motion comic featuring voice actor Matthew Mercer! Stay tuned for Part Two as we celebrate 12 years of The Contest of Champions in December! The Empire of Doom Saga Takeover kicks off November 2.

Battlerealm Assemble: Doom's Alliance Super Season

With everyone in The Contest banding together to fight back Doom, now's the perfect time to join an active Alliance with other sensational Summoners! Joining an Alliance is the only way to gain access to special Solo Objectives, a 28-Day Login Calendar, and Doom's Alliance Super Season Realm Event. Get rewards from the Realm Event for participating in Alliance Wars, Alliance Quests, Raids, Battlegrounds, Coliseum, and Beast's Bounty Missions. Doom's Alliance Super Season runs from November 4 through December 9!

Beast's Bounty Mission [November 18 – December 9] : Help Beast round up those in The Contest still suffering from delusions of Doom's greatness. Take on Bounty Missions to face off against challenging Champions and get rewards!

: Help Beast round up those in The Contest still suffering from delusions of Doom's greatness. Take on Bounty Missions to face off against challenging Champions and get rewards! Side Quest – Doom Event Tower [November 4 – 18]: Doom has recruited members of Thunderbolts, The Avengers, and more to train against the Summoner; only then will they be worthy of a spar against Doom himself! Be careful, though; Doom has players in a race against time in this Event Tower.

Doom has recruited members of Thunderbolts, The Avengers, and more to train against the Summoner; only then will they be worthy of a spar against Doom himself! Be careful, though; Doom has players in a race against time in this Event Tower. Sieges [November 2 – January 4]: Fight alongside fellow Summoners to take down formidable Defenders by chipping away at their immense Health Pools. Work together to defeat them before time runs out! Overlord Sieges: Overlord Sieges are handcrafted tentpole encounters that unlock dynamically when the community hits key weekly milestones, challenging the community to unite against a premier threat. Gatekeeper Sieges: Gatekeeper Sieges are accessible, continuously rotating mini-bosses drawn from a weighted rarity pool that spawn immediately after one concludes, giving players a frequent, low-barrier power fantasy to clear health bars between major events. Limited to only 4-Star Champions.

Fight alongside fellow Summoners to take down formidable Defenders by chipping away at their immense Health Pools. Work together to defeat them before time runs out!

GALACTIC & BEASTLY CHAMPIONS JOIN THE CONTEST

Players can guard the galaxy with Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) in this month's update! Oh, my stars and garters – an all-new rework of Beast also drops in The Battlerealm! Players can obtain Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) on November 12, and Beast (Rework) on November 19. Additionally, players can add the Victorious Four to their roster, starting in November. With over 350 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and Villains such as Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Professor X, and more.

Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde): Peter was forced to abandon his role as team leader, and Kitty now takes on cosmic threats as Star-Lord. After a falling out with the X-Men, Kitty took to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, where she started a relationship with the original Star-Lord, Peter Quill.

Peter was forced to abandon his role as team leader, and Kitty now takes on cosmic threats as Star-Lord. After a falling out with the X-Men, Kitty took to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, where she started a relationship with the original Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Beast (Rework): One of the world's experts on mutations and evolutionary human biology, Hank was born a mutant with unusually large hands and feet. Later in life, Hank took a hormonal extract that caused him to grow fangs, pointed ears, and fur all over his body. He was now a Beast in body, as well as in name. A beastly name and body hold the mind of an expert on mutations and evolutionary human biology.

One of the world's experts on mutations and evolutionary human biology, Hank was born a mutant with unusually large hands and feet. Later in life, Hank took a hormonal extract that caused him to grow fangs, pointed ears, and fur all over his body. He was now a Beast in body, as well as in name. A beastly name and body hold the mind of an expert on mutations and evolutionary human biology. Victorious Four: A cosmic accident transformed them into beings of destructive power. The guidance of Victor Von Doom allowed them to reclaim control. Named the Victorious Four in honor of Victor, this quartet defends Latveria in humble gratitude. Summoned from a Multiverse where the Fantastic Four unquestionably follow their leader, Doctor Doom.

A cosmic accident transformed them into beings of destructive power. The guidance of Victor Von Doom allowed them to reclaim control. Named the Victorious Four in honor of Victor, this quartet defends Latveria in humble gratitude. Summoned from a Multiverse where the Fantastic Four unquestionably follow their leader, Doctor Doom. Event Quest – Dawn of Destruction [NOV 4 – DEC 9]: A distress call has summoned Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) and Beast, but all they manage to find is trouble and haunting hints of horrors to come! The Battlerealm is overrun with Doom fanatics, and this station holds the secrets to this sudden Latverian loyalty!

Answer The Call: New Player Bundle Giveaway

New Summoners can kickstart their roster by claiming 10x FREE CHAMPIONS and participating in the Answer The Call Bundle Giveaway! This Bundle Giveaway is a special 14-day calendar that will reward new Summoners with abundant Rank Up resources, a 4-Star Awakening Gem, and much more to get their teams to challenge The Battlerealm! (New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting November 3 at 5 PM PT.)

Invisible Woman

Magneto (Red)

Gambit

Captain America (OG)

Shang-Chi

Shuri

Human Torch

Thor (OG)

Mister Fantastic

Professor X

First-time players are eligible to access the New Player Bundle Giveaways and must create a new account between November 3rd @ 5 pm PT and November 3rd @ 4:59 pm PT.

More From The Battlerealm

Reclamation War [November 2 – January 4] : It's hard to miss just how much of The Battlerealm has been taken over, so you'll need to check into the Reclamation War often to see what part of The Contest you should be focusing your efforts on in order to free it of Doom's Control and unlock big rewards.

: It's hard to miss just how much of The Battlerealm has been taken over, so you'll need to check into the Reclamation War often to see what part of The Contest you should be focusing your efforts on in order to free it of Doom's Control and unlock big rewards. Weekly Realm Events [November 2 – January 4] : 9-Week Campaign: A series of sequential, 1-week community events representing the battle to reclaim sections of the Battlerealm from Doctor Doom. Engine for the Master Saga: The core sub-events that feed overall progress into the Doomsday "Reclamation War" map. Shared Global Pool: All players contribute to a single community progress bar by earning consumable "Operation Event Points" via regular game modes, objectives, and offers. Feeds Master Progression: Clearing weekly community milestones awards up to 3 points per week toward the master 27-milestone Saga event track. Triggers Dynamic Content: Hitting specific milestones automatically unlocks limited-time content (like World Bosses), specialized offers, and PRG-gated rewards.

: Beast Double Track Event [November 4 – January 27] : Beast comes to the Double Track Event! Players can acquire the Platinum Pass and complete daily challenges in the event in order to acquire up to a 7-Star Beast!

: Beast comes to the Double Track Event! Players can acquire the Platinum Pass and complete daily challenges in the event in order to acquire up to a 7-Star Beast! Quantum Tangle | Cyber Weekend [November 20 – December 4]: You'll need some inhuman help and expert infiltration to make your team stand against the many foes in The Contest. Luckily, Medusa and Ghost are here.

You'll need some inhuman help and expert infiltration to make your team stand against the many foes in The Contest. Luckily, Medusa and Ghost are here. Month Three of the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes [Continuing Now through Dec 9 @5pm PT]: The 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes continues! Fans and players can enter for a chance to win physical prizes such as Apple and Google Play gift cards and mobile devices, as well as digital prizes including in-game units, Champions, and much more!

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