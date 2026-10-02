Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Launches 2026 Summoner's Choice Event

Marvel Contest of Champions has revealed the new October 2026 updates, adding Halloween material and the annual Summoner's Choice event.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions October 2026 update adds Halloween-themed content, new quests, and major Battlerealm story beats.

Colossus (Age of Apocalypse) debuts October 15, followed by Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) on October 29 in MCoC.

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner’s Choice 2026 begins October 9, letting players vote on the next Spider-Verse Champion.

October events also include Closer to the Edge, Symbiote side content, and a 10-Champion Graveyard Shift starter bundle.

Kabam has revealed the latest major update for Marvel Contest of Champions, as October 2026 brings with it the annual Summoner's Choice. Yes, yet again, you can vote on what new character gets added to the game, as they have a few interesting choices this time around. They've also added Halloween content, as you'll see different versions of familiar faces added to the game. We have the full rundown below, with the full Update 59.0 patch notes on their website.

Bewitched and Bewildered Champions

Wicked Champions this way comes! Summoner's Choice 2026 fan vote Colossus (Age of Apocalypse) makes his official debut, while Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) toils up trouble in The Battlerealm! Players can obtain Colossus (Age of Apocalypse) on October 15, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) on October 29. With over 350 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and Villains such as Mephisto, Magik, Blade, Morbius, and more.

Colossus (Age of Apocalypse): A Soviet Super Soldier turned steely mutant freedom fighter. In this universe, Piotr Rasputin is a severe and erratic force against the Age of Apocalypse. Life-threatening battle wounds have left him unable to revert to his human form.

A Soviet Super Soldier turned steely mutant freedom fighter. In this universe, Piotr Rasputin is a severe and erratic force against the Age of Apocalypse. Life-threatening battle wounds have left him unable to revert to his human form. Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes): Robbie Reyes is a young mechanic from East Los Angeles who becomes the Ghost Rider after a tragic event leaves him bonded to a powerful supernatural spirit, his late uncle Eli Morrow.

Robbie Reyes is a young mechanic from East Los Angeles who becomes the Ghost Rider after a tragic event leaves him bonded to a powerful supernatural spirit, his late uncle Eli Morrow. Event Quest – Closer to the Edge [October 7 – November 4]: Doctor Strange and Spider-Man 2099 have been missing for months, they finally reappear only to notify The Summoner that this twisted Web of Corruption is far from over! It turns out that The Battlerealm itself is splitting apart at the seams, and nothing is as it seems. Calling for help results in Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) and Colossus (Age of Apocalypse) to get dragged into this Battlerealm bedlam! Hopefully, they'll be able to restore reality and push back this latest wave of corruption.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Seventh Summoner's Choice

The annual fan-driven Summoner's Choice Champion vote kicks off October 9th, and Kabam has lined up a plethora of multiversal Spidey variants to choose from. YOU DECIDE! Which Spider-Verse Champion will swing into The Battlerealm next year? See details of each character listed below and how to participate in the first round of voting! *Must be Level 6 to vote

DOPPELGANGER – An other-dimensional monster created to duplicate and replace Earth's heroes to create a mindless army.

An other-dimensional monster created to duplicate and replace Earth's heroes to create a mindless army. SPIDERS-MAN – A tragic fall into a colony of radioactively altered spiders created a hive-mind of arachnids who believe they are Peter Parker.

A tragic fall into a colony of radioactively altered spiders created a hive-mind of arachnids who believe they are Peter Parker. ARAÑA – A multipurpose spider-bola along with a complex history of Spider-Society secrets and upgrades makes this gymnastic wall-crawler a small but mighty source of surprises.

A multipurpose spider-bola along with a complex history of Spider-Society secrets and upgrades makes this gymnastic wall-crawler a small but mighty source of surprises. WEBSLINGER – A gift of power became a curse of responsibility. He is feared by the very townsfolk he uses his web-shooters to protect.

A gift of power became a curse of responsibility. He is feared by the very townsfolk he uses his web-shooters to protect. CYBORG SPIDER-MAN – After a sinister and nearly fatal battle, lifesaving cybernetic efforts kept Spider-Man in the fight but forever changed.

After a sinister and nearly fatal battle, lifesaving cybernetic efforts kept Spider-Man in the fight but forever changed. REK-RAP – Part demon, part symbiote, part t-shirt, all super fan. This strange hero shows a lot of heart and a unique fighting style.

Part demon, part symbiote, part t-shirt, all super fan. This strange hero shows a lot of heart and a unique fighting style. SPIDER-BYTE – This spider-friend fights cybercrime and keeps the World Wide Web in check with her long reach and unparalleled hacking skills.

This spider-friend fights cybercrime and keeps the World Wide Web in check with her long reach and unparalleled hacking skills. SPIDER-MA'AM – From Earth 3123, a casual trip to pick up her nephew from science class leads May Parker to a radioactive spider-bite and great power.

Graveyard Shift New Player Bungle Giveaway

Darkness creeps across The Battlerealm! Step into the shadows to command cosmic hellfire, gamma horror, and demonic sorcery. Your exclusive Starter Bundle unleashes 10 FREE Champions, featuring terrifying threats. Harness unholy power, dominate The Contest, and build your ultimate Marvel roster today! (New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting September 30 at 5PM PT.

Kushala

Cosmic Ghost Rider

Wiccan

Hulk Immortal

bomination Immortal

Black Widow (Claire Voyant)

Mister Sinister

Morningstar

Venompool

Scream

More From The Battlerealm

Epilogue Part 4: Last Struggle [October 14] : The Quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and banish the last shadows of the Chronoserpent reaches its climax! Face down inevitable Doom and the Chronoserpent itself to add Carina to your ranks! Bring her for a final battle as you claim all the power you've earned.

: The Quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and banish the last shadows of the Chronoserpent reaches its climax! Face down inevitable Doom and the Chronoserpent itself to add Carina to your ranks! Bring her for a final battle as you claim all the power you've earned. Side Quest – Symboite Genersls [October 14 – November 4]: Your best buddy in the whole Battlerealm, The Summoned Sumboite, is back, and players will be running the lil guy through a whole gauntlet of gruesome do-badders. Completing Paths will give the Summoned Symbiote exclusive temporary buffs so that they can take down some of Knull's Generals who are threatening The Battelrealm. The more fights you can complete, the stronger he can get. Keep fighting until the mild-mannered Summoned Symbiote is strong enough to take down Knull himself!

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