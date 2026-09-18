Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: doctor doom, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Launches Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes

Marvel Contest of Champions is holding a new Ultimate Doom sweepstakes for players to go see the world premiere of Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches the Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes with nearly 4,000 prizes tied to Avengers: Doomsday.

One grand prize winner gets two tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday world premiere, plus flights and hotel included.

Players can earn Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets through login calendars running from September 16 through December 9.

Physical prize entries require the online form, with winner drawings set across October, November, and December 2026.

Kabam is looking to give some lucky players a chance to see Avengers: Doomsday in the new Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes happening in Marvel Contest of Champions. The company has launched a new contest taking place inside the game, running until December 9, offering a chance to go see the film's premiere for free. We have the full details for you below, as we wish you all luck!

Win The Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes in Marvel Contest of Champions

In celebration of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" film release, Kabam launched their biggest sweepstakes on September 16 at 5:00 p.m. PT with the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes giving away nearly 4,000 prizes ! In addition to the Grand Prize trip to the World Premiere, physical prizes include two tickets for four winners to the Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" fan event at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Apple and Google Play gift cards, and mobile devices; digital prizes include in-game units, Champions, and much more!

To enter, *eligible participants must log in with their Kabam ID and redeem "Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets" for a chance to win in-game prizes. To qualify for physical prizes, eligible participants must also complete the Online Entry Form for a chance to win. Visit the game's website for full Sweepstakes details, sign-up page for physical prizes, and FAQs.

Collect Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets

September Login Calendar : Sept 16 @ 5pm PT – Oct 7 @ 5pm PT *1x tickets/day

: Sept 16 @ 5pm PT – Oct 7 @ 5pm PT *1x tickets/day October Login Calendar : Oct 7 @ 5PM PT – Nov 4 @ 5pm PT *2x tickets/day

: Oct 7 @ 5PM PT – Nov 4 @ 5pm PT *2x tickets/day November Login Calendar: Nov 4 @ 5pm PT – Dec 9 @ 5pm PT *3x tickets/day

Winner Draw Dates

Draw Round 1: October 8, 2026

Draw Round 2: November 2, 2026

The Grand Prize: One Summoner will wn 2x Tickts to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" (Includes Flights and Hotel)

Four Summoners will win 2x Tickets to the Doomsday Fan Event Screenings at the famous El Capitan Theater in LA (Includes Flights and Hotels)

Draw Round 3: November 5, 2026

Draw Round 3: December 10, 2026

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