Marvel Contest Of Champions Receives New Wave Of Updates

Kabam has released a new set of updates for Marvel Contest Of Champions, bringing in some new features and a couple of new characters. The two new additions will be Titania as well as the Infamous Iron Man, both of which are available starting on September 7th, with Titania specifically being free to download just by logging in between then and October 2nd. The game will also break out the new GRUDGE MATCH mode, which will pit you against another character. You can read more on these additions below and check out two new videos released for the game to prepare you for the update.

Titania's teamed up with The Champion and is wreaking havoc throughout The Battlerealm. It falls to She-Hulk to rein in her titanic foe with the help of none other than the heroic Victor Von Doom as Infamous Iron Man! Can these mismatched heroes take down the terrifying Titania and the colossal Champion? Or will they be crushed under the heel of these mighty menaces? Find out in GRUDGE MATCH in Marvel Contest Of Champions!

Titania: Once a scrawny and timid girl, Mary MacPherran was recruited by Doctor Doom into an evil army of super humans. Through Doom's twisted science, Mary was transformed into the super strong and nigh indestructible Titania. Now a super-powered bully and formidable villain, Titania is constantly picking fights to prove just how strong she is… especially with her archrival She-Hulk.

Iron Man (Infamous): Following an epiphany about his possible calling in life, Dr. Victor Von Doom decides to take on the role of Iron Man after Stark's lapse into a coma. Donning one of Tony's suits, Doom sets out to use his intricate knowledge of the supercriminal world to obliterate it completely. Though he has good intentions and is legitimate in his attempt to atone, his lack of social skills and the weight of his past deeds make it impossible for his former enemies, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Fantastic 4, to trust him.