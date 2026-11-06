Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: doctor doom, Gamirror Games, invisible woman, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, marvel games, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Reveals New Doom-Themed Content Details

Marvel Cosmic Invasion releases a new 18-minute developer video showing off the new modes and characters for The Siege of Castle Doom

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion gets an 18-minute developer video previewing The Siege of Castle Doom ahead of its November 10 launch.

The Siege of Castle Doom adds a time-pressured mode where players beat Castle Doom routes before the Siege Gauge fills.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion lets players earn 12 perks, unlock Reed's Lab upgrades, and add modifiers for tougher future runs.

The new walkthrough also highlights how Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom play in Marvel Cosmic Invasion's Doom-themed DLC.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, Marvel Games, and Dotemu have dropped a new developer video for Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom, giving us a better look at the content to come. The DLC is still set to be released on November 10, but before that, the team took time to make an 18-minute video showing off the new game mode being added to the game, as well as giving players a better look at how both The Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom will play in the game. Enjoy the video above as you get a developer walkthrough of the new content.

Take On a New Challenge With The Siege of Castle Doom

Race against time as the Siege Gauge fills, and stop Doctor Doom before he can activate the deadly Cosmic Inductor. Gather Battery Cells and complete challenges to earn defense, damage, or tactical upgrades from a collection of 12 different perks. Choose your path through Castle Doom's winding routes and thoughtfully select buffs to alter your combat abilities to become an unstoppable powerhouse.

Whichever path you take and perks you choose, be sure to reach Victor von Doom before the ominous Siege Gauge is full; the castle's forces grow in power as the gauge fills… Permanently unlock new equipment and events from Reed's Lab after each run, as well as modifiers that will deepen the challenge and potential rewards you'll encounter in your future attempts.

About Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

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