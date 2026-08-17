Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: doctor doom, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, The Siege of Castle Doom

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Teases The Siege of Castle Doom DLC

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is preparing for Avengers: Doomsday, as they have a new DLC on the way called The Siege of Castle Doom

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion teases The Siege of Castle Doom DLC, sending players to Latveria for a new Doctor Doom mission.

The Fall expansion appears timed with Avengers: Doomsday hype, but details remain scarce beyond the Castle Doom reveal.

No trailer, screenshots, character confirms, or release date were announced for Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion features tag-team beat-em-up action, Cosmic Swap combat, and heroes battling Annihilus across the galaxy.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu have teased the next major DLC for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as we're taking a trip to Latveria this Fall. The next DLC is called The Siege of Castle Doom, which is clearly being made to jump on board the Avengers: Doomsday hype, as it looks like we're getting an entirely new mission for you to invade Doctor Doom's home turf and thwart whatever plans he's cooking up this time. That said, nothing else was revealed about this. No trailer, no images beyond this teaser slate, no confirmation of new characters, not even a launch date. NOTHING! This is literally here to get you psyched up that something is on the way to the game without showing you much of anything. We're basically in standby to see what they do with it, but hey, Doom is at least looking pretty evil for this game.

About Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

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