Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Marvel Comics, Video Games | Tagged: doctor doom, Gamirror Games, invisible woman, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, marvel games, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom Arrives November 10

Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom has confirmed a November 10 launch, which comes with Doctor Doom and the Invisible Woman

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom launches November 10, adding fresh content to the cosmic beat-'em-up.

Doctor Doom and The Invisible Woman join Marvel Cosmic Invasion as playable fighters with unique powers and abilities.

The Siege of Castle Doom DLC also adds a new Doctor Doom-focused mode and an unrevealed new level for players to conquer.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion pits heroes like Nova, Spider-Man, and Wolverine against Annihilus and the deadly Annihilation Wave.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, Marvel Games, and Dotemu have confirmed the release date and content for Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom. First off, two new characters will be added to the title, as you'll be able to battle with The Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom himself. The game will also get a new level (which they're still not talking about), and a new mode. We have some of the finer details below as we wait for it to arrive in the game.

Doctor Doom and The Invisible Woman Join Arrive

Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom will also introduce an all-new game mode centered on Doctor Doom, continuing Marvel Cosmic Invasion's celebration of the golden eras of classic MARVEL storylines and entertainment by beckoning fans to the foreboding headquarters of Victor Von Doom.

The Invisible Woman: Cosmic rays have given archeologist and explorer Susan Storm massive light-bending powers and the ability to manipulate force fields. She now fights for the survival of the galaxy as The Invisible Woman, bringing in never-before-seen abilities to Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

rays have given archeologist and explorer Susan Storm massive light-bending powers and the ability to manipulate force fields. She now fights for the survival of the galaxy as The Invisible Woman, bringing in never-before-seen abilities to Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Doctor Doom : Equipped with high-powered tech armor of his own design, along with occult skills and his genius intellect, Doctor Doom is the biggest threat in the universe… and Annihilus definitely won't be up to the challenge.

About Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

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