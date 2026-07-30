Posted in: Games, Marvel Future Fight, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Future Fight Drops Spider-Man: Brand New Day Content

Marvel Future Fight has launched a new update today as the mobile game just got content inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Marvel Future Fight’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day update adds new uniforms for Spider-Man, Hulk, and Scorpion.

Scorpion reaches Tier-4, while Whiplash and Ulysses Klaue gain Awakened and Transcended Potential upgrades.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day celebration events include 300 Crystals, welcome back rewards, and a special tournament.

The update also adds a Timeline Quest, Black Swan World Boss, and multiple quality-of-life gameplay improvements.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Marvel Future Fight today, as there's new content in the mobile game inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The update brings with it a new set of themed uniforms, as well as some extra character progression content, and a couple of new gameplay features. All topped off with a special event celebrating the release of the film. We have the finer details below as the content is available in the game right now.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Swings Into Marvel Future Fight

The game introduces three new uniforms inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day for Spider-Man, Hulk, and Scorpion. Scorpion can now advance to Tier-4 and unlock a new Striker Skill. In addition, Whiplash and Ulysses Klaue can now Awaken and Transcend their Potential, gaining newly Awakened Skills. To celebrate the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel Future Fight is hosting a variety of limited-time in-game events. Players can claim a coupon for 300 Crystals and participate in a variety of Welcome Back events, including the Welcome Back Check-In, Welcome Back Mission, Welcome Back Roulette, and a special Ranked Tournament, to earn additional rewards.

Marvel Future Fight also added a new Timeline Quest, along with the new Legend+ Event World Boss, Black Swan. The update brings several quality-of-life improvements, including batch enhancement for Custom Gear, Artifact Auto-Dismantle feature in Dimension Rift, on/off options for Recommended Skill Combos by game mode, and improvements to Alliance Battle Training Mode.

Beyond the in-game update, Marvel Future Fight hosted an off-site experience during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, held from July 23–26 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Ballroom. Fans were invited to experience World Boss gameplay, challenge World Boss Thanos using Spider-Man in a special on-site event, and subscribe to the official Marvel Future Fight YouTube channel. Participants received an exclusive redeem code containing 550 Crystals along with a commemorative postcard.

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