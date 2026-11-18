Posted in: Games, Marvel Future Fight, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Future Fight Officially Releases War Of Kings Update

Marvel Future Fight has been given a new update this week, as the War of Kings content brings new additions and a Black Friday tie-in

Article Summary Marvel Future Fight has released its War of Kings update, adding new content tied to the comic storyline and Black Friday.

Lilandra, Deathbird, and Vulcan join Marvel Future Fight, with Tier-3 and Tier-4 upgrades, new skills, and a new Epic Quest.

The War of Kings Epic Quest centers on Black Bolt, Vulcan, and Lilandra, who players can unlock for free as they progress.

Marvel Future Fight Black Friday events run from November 25 to December 16 with character selectors, Crystals, and bundles.

Netmarble has released a new update for Marvel Future Fight, with the War of Kings update now live and tied to Black Friday events. For fans of the comics, you'll know that this new update has been inspired by the storyline of the same name, as they have added three new heroes to the mix alongside an all-new Epic Quest. The title has also been given additional content, along with a series of special Black Friday events to keep you occupied through Thanksgiving. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Marvel Future Fight Launches The War of Kings Update

Three new heroes join the roster: Lilandra, Deathbird, and Vulcan. All three heroes can now advance to Tier-3 and Tier-4, unlocking new Ultimate Skills and Striker Skills, further enhancing their combat capabilities. The update also introduces a new Epic Quest, War of Kings, depicting a clash between powerful rulers of rival empires. Focusing on the conflict between Black Bolt and Vulcan, the story follows Lilandra as its central character. Agents can obtain Lilandra for free and strengthen her as they progress through the Epic Quest storyline. A new War of Kings Comic Card Collection has also been added, along with new Comic Cards and Premium Comic Cards.

A variety of Black Friday events will offer Agents opportunities to expand and level up their rosters. From November 25 through December 16, Agents can collect tokens by completing missions over 10 days and exchange them for a Selector: Tier-4 Character, allowing them to choose from 21 eligible heroes. During the same period, Agents who log in will receive a Selector: Transcended Character as a special Black Friday gift.

The Black Friday celebration also features the Collector's Crystal Vault event, which will distribute a total of 30 million Crystals, doubling the reward pool compared to last year's event. Through a dedicated event webpage, Agents can earn up to 5,000 Crystals. Additional limited-time offers will also be available, including the Black Friday 365-Day Crystal Bundle, which allows Agents to obtain up to 21,550 Crystals by logging in daily over 365 days.

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