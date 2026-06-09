Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals: Cyclops Finally Arrives For Season 8.5

Finally, Cyclops has arrived in Marvel Rivals, as the leader of the X-Men will blast his way into the game this coming Friday

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 adds Cyclops on June 12, bringing the iconic X-Men leader to the roster as a Duelist.

Cyclops uses devastating optic blasts, ricochet shots, and recoil movement to pressure enemies from unique angles.

His Marvel Rivals Ultimate removes power inhibitors, unleashing a massive optic beam that tears through everything.

Season 8.5 also adds the Summer Festival, Hellfire Bay Beach social hub, and the returning 616 Day Vault event.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed mroe details of the content coming to Season 8.5 of Marvel Rivals, as Cyclops will finally join the fray. The X-Men leader has been one of the most requested characters to be added since the game was launched, and now players will get their wish with him coming in as Duelist, armed with several variations of his Optic Blast. The ricochet shots people will be able to pull off with him are going to drive others insane, as he'll literally be able to snipe people from around the corner. We have more details on him and more about the season below, as it launches on June 12, 2026.

Optical Blast Everything In Sight: Cyclops Arrives in Marvel Rivals

Operating as a Duelist, the fearless leader of the X-Men enters the fray to unleash devastating optic blasts. In combat, Cyclops can fire powerful beams to strike enemies head-on, or precisely calculate ricochets off the environment and enemies, leaving foes hiding in the backline or behind cover with nowhere to run. He can also uniquely weaponize the kinetic recoil of his blasts to gracefully weave through the battlefield and secure the perfect vantage point. When he unleashes his Ultimate Ability, Scott removes all power inhibitors, unleashing an apocalyptic optic blast that obliterates everything in its path!

Further Season 8.5 Plans

Players can beat the heat with a brand-new holiday event: the Marvel Rivals' Summer Festival. Following the June 18 update, players can complete a series of events, including daily logins, to earn up to 2,500 Units. A fresh batch of highly requested Swimsuit Special costumes for a new lineup of heroes will also be coming. A new social hub, Hellfire Bay Beach, will drop with this update, allowing players to take control of their favorite heroes, snap some gorgeous photos, hang out on the sand, or even take a dip in the ocean. Also from June 12 to June 26, the highly anticipated 616 Day Vault opens its doors once again, bringing back the limited-time costumes and events that were released in July through September of 2025. This includes previous Swimsuit Special costumes, the Summer Special collections, and more.

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