Posted in: Games, Marvel Comics, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: gorr the god butcher, marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals: Gorr the God Butcher Joins The Roster on Season 10

Marvel Rivals will launch Season 10 this Friday, and with it comes Gorr the God Butcher to absolutely wreck everyone on the roster.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 10 launches September 11, adding Gorr the God Butcher as a deadly new Duelist.

Gorr wields All-Black the Necrosword, creates Black Berserkers, and unleashes the brutal Annihilablade ultimate.

Season 10 also adds Pajama Party costumes, Jeff events, and the return of Galacta’s Gift with a Costume Coin.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 continues Path to Doomsday, adds new modes, and kicks off IGNITE Series Stage 2.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the next major addition to Marvel Rivals, as Season 10 will add Gorr the God Butcher to the title. As you can see, he has come to wreck everyone's day and not care what bodies get left behind, especially if you happen to have powers and abilities that represent a god. We have mroe details about what you can expect from the season, along with a couple of videos from the devs, as everything will launch on September 11.

Gorr the God Butcher Arrives in Marvel Rivals

Gorr the God Butcher (Duelist)

Gorr the God Butcher is a Duelist, wielder of All-Black the Necrosword, and a God Butcher of unwavering conviction. In combat, Gorr wields the All-Black, which can morph into various deadly forms depending on the battle situation. By relentlessly executing enemies and absorbing their flesh, he converts them into Black Berserkers. Gorr then commands this army of Black Berserkers to crush his foes. Through symbiote assimilation, Gorr can travel across the battlefield, striking from unexpected angles with lethal precision. When unleashing his Ultimate Ability, the All-Black becomes the Annihilablade, commanding all active Black Berserkers to throw a ruthless slaughter fest that truly etches the title of "God Butcher" into the minds of his enemies.

More Additions

Beginning September 11th, players can also look forward to new Pajama Party costumes. After the September 18th update, players can jump into the brand-new Jeff's Dream Eater and Jeff's Superstar Search events. By participating, players can earn a collection of matching hero costumes and cosmetic rewards. Then, following the September 24th update, the highly requested Galacta's Gift event will return, giving players the opportunity to earn a Costume Coin. The Costume Coin Exchange Store will also be refreshed with a new selection of rewards. In the second half of the season, Path to Doomsday continues with Phase 3: Avengers Infinity War and Phase 4: Avengers Endgame, introducing two brand-new game modes as part of Season 10.5.

Season 10 will also bring a new rotation of College Student Perks. Verified college students will gain access to 10 costumes and MVPs by verifying their university email to unlock the latest selection of benefits. Finally, Stage 2 of the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Series kicks off September 17th, with 12 teams from across four major global regions battling for a chance to advance to the year-end Global Finals. More information will be shared across the official Marvel Rivals website and social media channels.

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