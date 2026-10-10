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Marvel Rivals Launches Season 10.5: Path To Doomsday

Marvel Rivals starts the long and winding road to Avengers: Doomsday as they have launched Season 10.5: Path To Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 10.5: Path To Doomsday is live, launching new Avengers-themed events, modes, and challenges.

Path to Doomsday - Avengers: Infinity War adds a fast 2v2 PvP mode with random drafts, upgrade cards, and Infinity Stones.

On October 22, Marvel Rivals adds a 50-player Avengers: Endgame PvE battle against Thanos at Avengers Compound.

Season 10.5 also expands 18v18 Annihilation, adds Alchemax Headquarters, and brings Halloween events and cosmetics.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have launched the much-anticipated Marvel Rivals, diving into Avengers: Doomsday, as Season 10.5: Path To Doomsday – Avengers: Endgame is now live. The crux is that you're going to see a lot of content centered on the first Avengers film, along with a few new modes, and some thrilling new challenges. We have more details below, along with a couple of videos showing off the content and events to come.

Marvel Rivals – Season 10.5: Path To Doomsday – Avengers: Endgame

Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Infinity War is a fast-paced, 2v2 PvP mode built around short rounds, random drafting, and intense duo matchups. In this mode, 12 players will form six teams of two from a pool of 13 iconic heroes who appeared in the original film. In each round, teammates will face off against another duo in a 2v2 death match on the fields of Wakanda. Between rounds, players can select random cards to upgrade abilities and stats, producing unique builds for their hero.

Players will need to adapt their build on the fly based on cards drafted, guaranteeing fast and frenetic action. At the start of the match, each team is randomly assigned one of the Infinity Stones to grant a uniquely powerful ability that, when used at the right moment, can completely change the course of a battle. When a team is eliminated, players can claim their Infinity Stone for themselves, setting up some amazing variables and gameplay scenarios for the final showdowns!

On October 22, the next phase begins with the arrival of Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Endgame. In this massive PvE mode, 50 players will assemble in the ruins of the Avengers Compound to face Thanos and his army head-on. Additionally, the Season 10.5 update will see the expansion of the 18 vs 18 Annihilation mode, and will add the map: Alchemax Headquarters.

Season 10.5 also brings the spooky season to Marvel Rivals with a brand-new batch of Halloween-themed costumes and cosmetics. After the update on October 15, the All Hallows' Glow event will spark to life. Players can jump into the event to carve out some amazing costumes and cosmetic rewards. Then, on October 29, the Night of Illusions begins, where players can dive into a thrilling, suspenseful interactive puzzle experience.

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