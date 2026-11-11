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Marvel Rivals: Nightcrawler Bamfs Into Season 11: Doomsday

One of the most popular X-Men teleports into Marvel Rivals, as Nightcrawler arrives just in time to defend Earth from Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 11: Doomsday adds Nightcrawler on November 13, bringing blink attacks, team support, and BAMF mobility.

Nightcrawler joins Marvel Rivals as a Strategist, healing allies with brimstone bombs and setting up devastating squad plays.

Marvel Rivals gets an 18v18 Chrono-Annihilation mode on November 26, with Incursion Point map and multiverse stakes.

Season 11 also brings anniversary events, a free Deadpool Legendary costume, and Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 finals.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have added one of the most popular X-Men to Marvel Rivals, as Nightcrawler will teleport into Season 11: Doomsday. In what feels like content that should have been added for Halloween, Nightcrawler will join the game along with the Marvel universe version of Dracula as a mid-season character, as this season will also fall in line with the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. We'll also see some cool additions to the title reflecting both an overall event tied to the film and some other upgrades and content. We have more details from the devs below, along with a couple of videos, as the season kicks off on November 13.

An X-Man Arrives To Fight Off Doomsday in Marvel Rivals

Nightcrawler (Strategist)

In the first half of the season, we'll be welcoming an all-new Strategist: Nightcrawler. His unique blink and teleportation mechanics will bring a combat experience like you've never seen before. In battle, Nightcrawler has the freedom to blink in and out of the fray, using his swift fencing skills to pressure enemies at close range, all while tossing brimstone bombs to heal his teammates and damage enemies. He can instantly BAMF to any ally's side to offer support, or carry them through the Brimstone Dimension; either pulling a teammate out of danger or helping them dive straight into the action. When unleashing his Ultimate Ability, Nightcrawler will teleport his allies one by one to a target location to assemble the squad, and then pull all enemies within the area right to his location, effectively turning the entire battlefield into his personal domain and laying the groundwork for a team victory.

A new 18 VS. 18 Chrono-Annihilation Mode and its dedicated map, Incursion Point, will go live with the November 26 update. New York and Nueva York have become ground zero for the Incursion's collision. Both sides' Anti-Matter Cannons are fully charged and ready to fire…if things go wrong, completely obliterating the other side will be the only way to survive.

Season 11 marks the second anniversary of Marvel Rivals, and with it comes a massive lineup of Anniversary Events. By completing these events, including logins, players can earn 2,500 Units and a free Legendary costume for Deadpool! On November 19, Galacta's Galaxy Center will officially open its doors in Times Square, featuring six mini-games waiting for players to challenge. Anniversary-exclusive costumes themed around "Shining Moment" and "Esports Gamers" will also be launching.

The Marvel Rivals team also outlined several upcoming updates in response to recent community discussions, covering costume production plans, abusive language enforcement, and the use of Mods or config changes in competitive play. As part of its costume roadmap, the team reaffirmed its previous commitment to upgrade Storm's Sacred Skies swimsuit to Legendary status, with the release currently targeted for around Christmas this December.

The stage is set. After a grueling season of global competition, the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 circuit reaches its ultimate climax. From November 23 to 29, twelve elite teams from across four regions will converge in Stockholm, Sweden, at DreamHack Stockholm, to battle for the ultimate prize: the championship title and a share of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool.

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