Marvel Rivals Professional League Reveals 2026 Esports Plans

Marvel Rivals Professional League has confirmed their plans for the 2026 Esports season and how they'll handle competitions

Marvel Games and NetEase Games dropped new info this past week about the Marvel Rivals Professional League and how they'll handle the 2026 season of competition. The shorthand is that the team will kick off a pre-season in April across four regions, followed by Ignite Stage One from May to June, a Mid-Season Finals in August, the Ignite Staghe Two from September to October, and the Grand Finals set for November. You can read more about it below.

Marvel Rivals – 2026 Esports Season

The 2026 Marvel Rivals Esports season will be built around three core competitive stages and feature two international LAN events. A significant new addition is the preseason, which will take place in April. The season will then unfold with Stage 1 running from May to June, followed by the Mid-Season Finals in August. Stage 2 will take place from September to October, culminating in the Grand Finals in late November. The 2026 Marvel Rivals Esports Pro League will feature four premier regions: Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Pacific, and China. Starting in 2026, nearly every regional Ignite Series tournament and the Mid-Season Finals will serve as a qualifier for the Marvel Rivals Grand Finals. League points will be awarded based on final placements in Stage 1, the Mid-Season Finals, and Stage 2. Teams can secure their spot at the global finals by either winning the Stage 2 Playoffs or finishing near the top of the annual league leaderboard.

To further enhance competition and maintain an open ecosystem, Marvel Rivals Esports is introducing a Promotion/Relegation system. This provides a clear path for aspiring teams worldwide to enter the professional league. Teams can earn points through the Marvel Rivals Championship 2026 (MRC 2026), which means that at the Mid-Season Finals and at the end of the 2026 season, top-performing MRC teams will have the opportunity to compete for a league spot against the League teams. In 2026, NetEase is collaborating with elite organizations across regions to launch the groundbreaking Marvel Rivals Esports Partner Teams Program, establishing a solid foundation for global competitive play. Selected partner teams will share revenue from in-game team-themed content and receive comprehensive support—creating a sustainable environment for long-term competitive development.

