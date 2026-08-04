Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals: The Hood Joins The Roster on August 7

The Hood becomes the latest character to join the roster of Marvel Rivals, as they will be added in the mid-season update on August 7.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals adds The Hood on August 7 in the Season 9.5 update, bringing Parker Robbins to the roster as a Vanguard.

The Hood blends twin-pistol gunplay, demonic powers, shields, and dark magic to pressure enemies and protect allies.

His Ultimate unleashes Full Demon State, firing piercing rounds through shields and foes while boosting nearby teammates.

Marvel Rivals also gets Summer Festival Vol. 2 on August 13, Lady Loki animation toggles, and major file size cuts.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed new details about the next character for Marvel Rivals, as The Hood will join the fray on August 7. Built as a Vanguard fighter, teh alter ego of Parker Robbins mixes gunplay with demonic powers to bring a new sense of criminal force to the title. The Hood will join the roster for Season 9.5 next week, but before that, we have videos and dev notes for you here to show him off.

The Hood Joins Marvel Rivals

A dynamic gunner who walks the razor's edge between mortal mobster and demonic powerhouse, flexibly switching between human and demon forms. Parker lays down relentless frontal cover fire with his twin pistols. Utilizing his mystical cloak, he can channel the chaotic energy of Oblivion and manifest protective shields for his allies while hurling dark magic orbs that warp into barriers, sapping the strength of incoming enemy fire. For his Ultimate Ability, The Hood fully surrenders to the darkness, entering Full Demon State, transforming into a fully-realized Gun Demon, using high-impact piercing rounds that completely punch through shields and enemies alike, all while radiating dark energy that grants bonus health to nearby teammates! The Hood is voiced by Damian Priest (a.k.a. Luis Berrios), best known for WWE SmackDown.

Following the update on August 13, Vol. 2 of the Marvel Rivals Summer Festival kicks off with a brand-new wave of swimsuit special costumes and cosmetics. Additionally, the Goddess of Mischief is getting a flair upgrade. The Marvel Rivals team is rolling out exclusive, toggleable movement and ability animations for Lady Loki that players can customize directly in the costume menu. Finally, the fan-favorite Krakoan reels event is returning for Volume 2!

The final addition coming to Marvel Rivals with season 9.5 is a massive texture compression overhaul. Without losing a single pixel, the game's footprint on hard drives is shrinking. PC players can expect a reduction of roughly 40GB, while PS5 & Xbox versions are expected to decrease by 15GB.

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