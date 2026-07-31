Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, PlayStation Studios

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Releases Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls before the game is released on PC and PS5 on August 6.

Article Summary Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls gets an official launch trailer ahead of its August 6 release on PC and PS5.

The new trailer teases Marvel heroes and villains, plus story-driven newcomers featured in the game’s main plot.

Arc System Works delivers 4v4 fighting action with anime-inspired visuals, dynamic stages, and intuitive combo systems.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls launches with 20 characters, online lobbies for 64 players, and a single-player Episode Mode.

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games released a new trailer today for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, as we got the official Launch Trailer before the game comes out next week. This is basically one last sizzle reel for the game to get you interested in it before the launch happens on August 6, as they have done a pretty decent job of highlighting characters from across the Marvel pantheon of characters (or at least the ones we know about at the moment), while also giving highlights to the new ones introduced via the game's main storyline. Enjoy the trailer above, as we'll see it released next Thursday for both PC and PS5.

Prepare For An Epic Battle in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering 4v4 fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains. Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos, make diving right in a breeze. Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online² lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single-player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.

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