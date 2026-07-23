Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, PlayStation Studios

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Releases Opening Movie at SDCC 2026

Check out the opening movie for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which was revealed this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Article Summary Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls revealed its official opening movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games teased more news ahead of the Open Beta launch.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls features 4v4 battles, 20 launch characters, and anime-inspired visuals.

Players can expect dynamic stages, flexible controls, online lobbies, local matches, and Episode Mode.

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games dropped the official opening movie for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. This is basically a fun teaser for the game, and a bit of a prelude to the info dump that will happen overnight for the title. The team also revealed that the first DLC character coming to the game is Phoenix Cyclops from the Avengers Vs. X-Men storyline, for which we have a brief trailer below. Enjoy the videos as the Open Beta kicks off on PC and PS5 at Midnight PT!

Prepare For An Epic Battle in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering 4v4 fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains. Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze. Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online² lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.

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