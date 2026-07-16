Posted in: Games, Insomniac Games, Marvel's Wolverine, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine Drops A Thrilling Anti-Hero Trailer

Marvel's Wolverine dropped a new trailer today showing Logan fighting the same battles over and over throughout his life.

Article Summary Marvel’s Wolverine unveils a new anti-hero trailer, showing Logan battling through different eras of his violent life.

Insomniac’s latest Marvel’s Wolverine preview is a cinematic montage, not gameplay footage, ahead of launch.

Logan returns to Team X to stop Bolivar Trask, teaming with mutants across Canada, Japan, and Madripoor.

Marvel’s Wolverine promises brutal combat, swappable abilities, iconic villains, and a story about identity and survival.

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine today, showcasing Logan going into full anti-hero mode. This isn't actual footage from the game; it's a bunch of pre-made video clips hashed together showing him fighting across time in different fights, being in different teams and eras of his life, as all of the battles tend to blend together. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on September 15.

x

Logan thought he was finished being Wolverine, but the past wasn't finished with him yet. Three years after walking out on his team, Wolverine rejoins the mutant task force, Team X, in their darkest hour. Driven by his fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask is kidnapping mutants. Only Wolverine has what it takes to save them. In his fight for the future, Wolverine must team up with fellow mutants across the globe through locations like Canada, Japan, and the Marvel island nation of Madripoor. With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero; however, they'll have to settle for Wolverine.

Ravage enemies with explosive brutality and unleash razor-sharp adamantium claws to deploy fast, fluid attacks and overcome impossible odds. Evolve with unique, swappable Techniques and Adaptations to stalk, ambush, or overpower foes from Bolivar Trask's guns-for-hire Reavers to iconic villains like the boorish Omega Red. Build aggressive momentum to gain Rage and eviscerate the opposition, because what he does isn't very nice.



Beneath Wolverine's gruff exterior and violent temperament is a man fighting for a cause greater than himself. Mutants face the threat of annihilation, and he's the best chance they've got. Confront a dark past and experience an emotionally charged story driven by identity, loyalty, and the struggle within to uncover the truth of Wolverine's forgotten past. Slice into enemies across detailed locales such as the frosted Canadian Wilderness, the narrow streets of Tokyo, and the high and low districts of the island nation of Madripoor. Experience thrilling set pieces throughout Wolverine's journey in this global fight for mutant survival.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!