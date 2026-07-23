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Marvel's Wolverine Releases Official Story Trailer During SDCC 2026

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Marvel's Wolverine was given a proper story trailer, as we explore Logan's life at different eras.

Article Summary Marvel's Wolverine debuted an official SDCC 2026 story trailer, revealing Logan's past and present colliding.

The new Marvel's Wolverine footage teases battles with The Hand, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, Sabertooth, and more.

Insomniac says Marvel's Wolverine will send Logan through Canada, Japan, and Madripoor in a mutant rescue mission.

Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, with David Fleming confirmed as composer for Insomniac's brutal action game.

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment released a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2026. As you can see from these images taken outside the event, they're already hypoing up the fact that you'll run into all sorts of enemies in the title, including the dreaded Sentinels. Much thanks to Bleeding Cool's Senior SDCC correspondent Jimmy Leszczynski for the pics!

This time around, the story trailer gives us a glimpse into what we'll be dealing with, as it appears Logan will be going back and forth through his memories and the present day, giving us a glimpse at the many eras of his life. Including dealing with people such as The Hand, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, Sabertooth, and more. They also revealed during a panel today that David Fleming will be composing the game's soundtrack! Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on September 15.

Relive The Greatest Hits of Logan's Life in Marvel's Wolverine

Logan thought he was finished being Wolverine, but the past wasn't finished with him yet. Three years after walking out on his team, Wolverine rejoins the mutant task force, Team X, in their darkest hour. Driven by his fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask is kidnapping mutants. Only Wolverine has what it takes to save them. In his fight for the future, Wolverine must team up with fellow mutants across the globe through locations like Canada, Japan, and the Marvel island nation of Madripoor. With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero; however, they'll have to settle for Wolverine.

Ravage enemies with explosive brutality and unleash razor-sharp adamantium claws to deploy fast, fluid attacks and overcome impossible odds. Evolve with unique, swappable Techniques and Adaptations to stalk, ambush, or overpower foes from Bolivar Trask's guns-for-hire Reavers to iconic villains like the boorish Omega Red. Build aggressive momentum to gain Rage and eviscerate the opposition, because what he does isn't very nice.



Beneath Wolverine's gruff exterior and violent temperament is a man fighting for a cause greater than himself. Mutants face the threat of annihilation, and he's the best chance they've got. Confront a dark past and experience an emotionally charged story driven by identity, loyalty, and the struggle within to uncover the truth of Wolverine's forgotten past. Slice into enemies across detailed locales such as the frosted Canadian Wilderness, the narrow streets of Tokyo, and the high and low districts of the island nation of Madripoor. Experience thrilling set pieces throughout Wolverine's journey in this global fight for mutant survival.

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