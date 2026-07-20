Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: masters of the universe, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Reveals New Bonus Content

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite will be getting a few new additions with bonus content, including new characters and more players!

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite gets a bonus content update on July 22 with major additions for Prime players.

Roboto and Spikor join the roster as new playable Masters of the Universe characters, adding fresh combat options.

Legends Unite now supports up to six players, while Anti-Eternia introduces a new biome, enemies, and a boss fight.

The update adds 80 new cards to the deckbuilding game, expanding strategy across battles, co-op play, and minigames.

Amazon Game Studios has revealed that they will be adding mroe content to Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, with bonus content arriving on July 22. Among the new additions will be the fact that you can now play with up to six players, as opposed to just four. They'll also add two new characters to the mix in Roboto and Spikor to add some different options to the combat. We have the full rundown of content before it arrives this Wednesday.

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Will Launch New Bonus Content

In addition to the original six legendary playable characters, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite welcomes two new playable Eternians and six new enemies in this update. Play as heroic mechanical warrior Roboto, originally built by Man-At-Arms, or if you need brute force, play as Spikor, Skeletor's multi-tentacled henchman. Not everyone in this update is a potential ally. Players will also go up against Anti-Eternia Teela, Anti-Eternia Rock Man, Anti-Eternia Shadow Beast, Anti-Eternia Man-At-Arms, Anti-Eternia He-Man, Anti-Eternia Ice Man, Anti-Eternia Horde Trooper, Anti-Eternia Horde Wraith, Anti-Eternia Ram Man, and Fakor, an Elite Battle Boss.

More to Explore

At its core, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is a strategic deckbuilding game that lets players craft unique decks based on their favorite characters, battle strange foes, and challenge each other in mini arcade games. Bonus Content Update adds 80 new cards specific to Spikor and Roboto, to the original collection of 400. A new biome, Anti-Eternia, brings fresh challenges and dark landscapes to explore.

Play Now on GameNight

At no additional cost for Prime members, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is part of the Amazon Luna GameNight collection of fun and approachable games playable from anywhere you assemble your family and friends. No controllers, consoles, or gaming PCs required — all you need is your phone and a TV. Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is available to Prime members and Luna subscribers in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!