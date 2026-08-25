Posted in: Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Pictionary Air Takeover, Swing Shot Tower, UNO Championship Series, UNO Show 'Em No Mercy Attack

Mattel Drops Four New Tabletop Titles Including UNO & Pictionary

Mattel revealed four new games for holiday planning, including two versions of UNO, a new Pictionary title, and one more brand-new game.

Article Summary Mattel unveils four tabletop games for holiday season plans, led by two new UNO releases and a fresh Pictionary twist.

UNO Championship Series turns classic UNO into a tournament game with special rules, score tracking, and a winner’s trophy.

UNO Show ’Em No Mercy Attack mixes brutal UNO rules with a card launcher for faster, wilder, high-stakes play.

Pictionary Air Takeover adds steal mechanics and bonus rounds, while Swing Shot Tower brings a new skill-based challenge.

Mattel revealed four new games ahead of the holidays, as they have a few new versions of familiar titles and something new to show off. First off, they have two versions of UNO: the UNO Championship Series for hardcore players and the UNO Show 'Em No Mercy Attack for just an insane way to play the game, both of which are already on the market. Meanwhile, they got an updated version of Pictionary with Pictionary Air Takeover, and an all-new challenging game called Swing Shot Tower, both of which are coming out later this Fall. We have details on all four for you here.

UNO Championship Series

UNO Championship Series brings high-energy tournament play home for the ultimate showdown. Deal in, throw down, and outplay the competition with classic UNO plus added twists. Track scores as each round introduces rules, raising the stakes until one player takes the trophy. From first card to final play, it's a bold, competitive game night for 6 to 20 players ages 7+.

Host an unforgettable UNO tournament at home with two full decks of premium cards featuring striking gold finishes. Designed for head-to-head competition, it's an all-in-one set built for big group play.

Includes everything needed to run the ultimate UNO Tournament—from gameplay to scoring—so players can focus on competing and claiming victory!

Multiple special rules change each round, adding fresh twists that keep the game unpredictable and players on their toes.

Track rankings with an erasable Leaderboard and dry-erase marker, and progress as players advance through rounds, building toward an exciting final showdown!

Crown the ultimate UNO champion with a standout trophy—awarded at the end of the tournament to the top player after every round of play.

Designed for 6–20 players ages 7 and up, this set makes a standout gift for families, parties, reunions, social events, and game night competitions.

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy Attack

Brace yourself for the most savage UNO yet. This deadly combo fuses the pitiless rules of UNO Show 'Em No Mercy with the stress-inducing launcher of UNO Attack, where penalties hit harder, cards fly faster, and humanity is off the table. Play hard, watch your back, and when you're down to one card… yell "UNO!"

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy Attack cranks up classic UNO play with a two-button card launcher and ruthless, hard-hitting rules. Match colors and numbers, then brace for unpredictable card blasts that can crush you in an instant. Press your luck, outlast opponents, and don't forget to yell "UNO!" A pitiless game night pick for players ages 7+.

Swing Shot Tower

Just fling the ring like a tetherball, wrap the string around the post, and try to land on a peg. Hook one and pull the peg from the tower to keep as a point! The longer you play, the more challenging it gets as pegs disappear one by one.

Pictionary Air Takeover

Players draw in the air and watch the sketch take shape on a smart device or cast to a TV. The active team gets the point if they guess correctly—but the opposing team can also steal that point (and the pen!) for guessing first. When a team is on a winning streak, they enter Wild Streak Mode to earn bonus points!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!