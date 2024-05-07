Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: alakazam, pokemon, World of Wonders

Mega Alakazam Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Our Mega Alakazam Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will coach you on defeating this Raid Boss to earn Mega Energy for your Alakazam.

Article Summary Discover top counters for Mega Alakazam Raid in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders.

Learn strategies for team assembly, even without Shadow Pokémon.

Find out the optimal number of trainers for a successful Mega Alakazam defeat.

Get the shiny catch rate for Mega-capable Pokémon and raiding tips.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Alakazam, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Alakazam Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Alakazam counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Brutal Swing

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Pinsir: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Alakazam with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Inceneroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Alakazam can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Successfully using a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap to catch Alakazam, though, will earn extra Abra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!