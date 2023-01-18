Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Mega Lopunny Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon during the rabbit-themed Lunar New Year event.

The upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon GO is bringing a rabbit-themed focus to the game. The event itself will feature some bunnies in the wild and other forms of encounters, as well as other fun species. Leading up raids are the Ice-type Titan of Hoenn Regice with, quite appropriately, Mega Lopunny in raids. For today's Lunar New Year 2023 event raid guide for Pokémon GO players, let's learn how to take down Mega Lopunny.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Loponny with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Brave Bird

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Palkia can be defeated with two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, you will get extra Buneary Candy if you use Pinap Berries as Lopunny is an evolved form, so I would suggest trying Pinaps for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!