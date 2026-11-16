Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Video Games | Tagged: Cleanser Man, Mega Man: Dual Override

Mega Man: Dual Override Reveals Cleanser Man Boss Design Winner

Capcom revealed the winner of the Mega Man: Dual Override Boss Design Contest, as Cleanser Man will be added as one of the new bots.

Article Summary Capcom crowned Cleanser Man the Mega Man: Dual Override Boss Design Contest winner after more than 10,000 fan submissions.

Revealed at TwitchCon 2026, Cleanser Man channels classic Mega Man contest roots with a quirky, kid-inspired Robot Master.

Cleanser Man’s dirt-fueled obsession turns dangerous as he hijacks a trash plant to pollute the world into valuing cleanliness.

Mega Man: Dual Override lets players choose Mega Man or Proto Man, using Override powers, Special Weapons, and Custom Chips.

Capcom took time over the weekend at TwitchCon 2026 to reveal the winner of the Mega Man: Dual Override Boss Design Contest: Cleanser Man! Harkening back to the days of the classic Mega Man series, Capcom would hold contests in Japan (eventually branching out over time) to let kids enter and help decide which bots would end up as bosses in the title. (Which explains a lot of the crazy designs over the years when you think about it, when you're letting kids imagine murder-bots of different types.) This year, only one bot was getting the nod with over 10K submissions coming in, but they settled on Cleanser Man, someone who is clearly obsessed with making everything clean. Enjoy the video introducing him above.

Cleanser Man Joins The Fray

Cleanser Man is a cleaning robot with an obsession with pristine beauty. Fueled by an extremely sensitive dirt sensor, Cleaner Man's ideal world is one without a speck of dust. However, his devotion to cleanliness has a cost. His aggressive scrubbing causes great damage to global landmarks and historic works of art. This fixation has caused the public to view him as more of a threat than a helping hand. Furious and feeling misunderstood, Cleanser Man seizes control of a trash processing facility and uses it to pollute the environment in hopes of forcing the world to appreciate the importance of cleanliness.

About Mega Man: Dual Override

The latest game in the franchise, Mega Man: Dual Override! In this game, you can play as either Mega Man or Proto Man. Each hero has his own unique fighting style, requiring different strategies! While Dr. Light is away from the lab, robots at the ongoing Robot Exhibition suddenly go haywire! It's up to Mega Man and Proto Man to restore peace to the city! Transcend your limits with "Override" to find out the truth behind this incident.

The Override System allows robots to release their limiter and gain strength beyond their normal capabilities for a short amount of time. The downside is, once Override mode is finished, it leaves the robot vulnerable for a while, with various functions performing at reduced levels, so it's important to take timing into consideration. Special Weapons are developed by analyzing the special powers of the Robot Masters that Mega Man defeats. Each weapon has its own unique characteristics. Unlike the Mega Buster, these weapons consume weapon energy when used. A new system Mega Man and Proto Man have been outfitted with. It provides upgrades by equipping Custom Chips that improve various functionalities.

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