Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Venusaur, World of Wonders

Mega Venusaur Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Defeat Mega Venusaur and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Venusaur in Pokémon GO using these top tips and counters.

Article Summary Top counters for Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO include Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Mewtwo.

Additional counters like Reshiram and Yveltal can effectively battle Mega Venusaur.

A team of 2 trained players can beat Mega Venusaur, but 3+ is recommended for all.

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon like Venusaur is estimated at 1 in 60.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Venusaur, who is back in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Venusaur with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Venusaur can be defeated by two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!