Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aska Studios, Gang of Frogs, Megabit Publishing

Megabit Takes On Publishing Duties For Gang of Frogs

Megabit Publishing revealed they have taken on the role of publisher for the upcoming game Gang of Frogs from Aska Studios.

Article Summary Megabit Publishing is now handling Gang of Frogs, the upcoming co-op shooter from Icelandic developer Aska Studios.

Gang of Frogs is a 1-4 player action shooter where alien frog outlaws battle monsters and swampy threats across the galaxy.

Players can go solo or team up with friends, using unique abilities, powerful loot, and upgrades in hand-crafted worlds.

Gang of Frogs has no release date yet, but Aska Studios plans to launch the chaotic sci-fi shooter in Early Access first.

Megabit Publishing recently announced that they have taken on publishing duties for the new co-op shooter, Gang of Frogs. If you haven't seen the title, this is from Icelandic developer Aska Studios, as they have created a 1-4 player team shooter, in which a literal game of alien frogs takes on all sorts of other swamp-related menaces and enemies to help clear out the galaxy of dangers. We actually got to play a little bit of this game a year ago in Iceland as part of their annual Games Summit, and had an amazing time running around clearing out enemies with other players. The game has no launch plans yet, just the word its coming to Early Access first. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Team Up & Take Down in Gang of Frogs

Gang of Frogs drops you into the boots of a fearless frog outlaw with an attitude and nothing to lose. Solo or with up to three friends, you'll fight through hordes of monsters and bugs, explore strange civilizations, and pull off high-stakes raids against the galaxy's ruling elite in hand-crafted worlds teeming with danger and surprises. Mixing quick, fluid combat with deep progression, you'll gear up your crew with powerful loot, unlock skill upgrades, and level up your gear by building your hand of cards infused with old military tech to strike back at the empire that has been keeping frogs down for generations.

Take control of a fearless frog outlaw and sail across the stars with your Gang of Frogs in a wild universe. Fight off hordes of monsters, explore strange civilizations, and uncover valuable loot hidden in ancient ruins. Team up with your friends or tackle the galaxy solo as you explore hand-crafted worlds full of danger and surprises. Each character's unique abilities add chaos and style to every battle. Hop from one mission to the next in your trusty sailboat and blast through waves of enemies. Gang of Frogs mixes quick, fluid combat with deep progression. Gear up your frog crew with powerful loot, unlock skill upgrades, and upgrade your gear to become the biggest, baddest frog in the galaxy.

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