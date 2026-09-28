Posted in: Game Of Thrones, Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Meleys Has Been Added to Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has released a brand-new update as they have added Meleys to the game with other pieces of content.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Dragonfire adds Meleys, the Red Queen from House of the Dragon, in a major new update.

Meleys joins as a Legendary Warrior with Scarlet Strike, a Command skill built for speed and heavy frontline damage.

The third Game of Thrones: Dragonfire campaign lets players pledge to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen as faction leader.

A new Dragonfire Chronicles dev diary reveals how WB Games and HBO modeled Westeros dragons for the mobile game.

WB Games recently dropped a new update into Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, as they have added the massive and powerful Meleys to the game. Taken directly from House of the Dragon, The Red Queen herself arrives with a blaze of fire, ready to burn anything and everything in her sight. On top of the addition, the developers dropped a new dev diary, which you can check out above, featuring multiple members of the development team explaining how they brought the dragons of Westeros to life in the mobile title. We have more details of all of this below, as the content is now live.

Meleys Burns It All Down in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

As the most highly requested dragon by players worldwide, the iconic Red Queen will be featured in the game's next campaign, beginning September 24. Players who have progressed through two seasonal Reigns can claim her Legendary Relics in the Hatchery and unlock one of Westeros' most formidable dragons for their armies.

Revered as one of the swiftest dragons throughout the Seven Kingdoms, Meleys is a Legendary Warrior breed faithfully modeled after her on-screen appearance, complete with striking scarlet scales and unmatched agility. Her unique Command skill, Scarlet Strike, targets the enemy with the highest Initiative, allowing this frontline Queen to deal the utmost physical damage, and dominate the battlefield through sheer power and speed. The introduction of Meleys in the game's third campaign also allows players to pledge themselves to her rider, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, as a faction leader. Together, the Queen Who Never Was and her Legendary dragon offer players a powerful new way to shape their own path through the Targaryen Civil War.

Warner Bros. Games has also released the next installment of the "Dragonfire Chronicles" Developer Diary series, exploring how the development team brought the dragons of Westeros to life in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire. From working directly with HBO's original models to designing distinctive breeds, abilities and visual identities, the episode showcases the collaboration between the game's Art, Narrative and Design teams to create an authentic dragon-riding experience for players. Lastly, players who have yet to complete House of the Dragon Season 3 can still link their HBO Max and Warner Bros. Games accounts

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