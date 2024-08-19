Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Melobot - A Last Song

Melobot – A Last Song Confirms Mid-September Release Date

Melobot - A Last Song has been confirmed for release next month, as players can try a free demo of the game on Steam right now

Article Summary Melobot - A Last Song releases on September 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S, with a free demo on Steam now.

Play as Melobot in this musical adventure, healing a post-apocalyptic world by mastering unique instruments.

Engage in musical duels, upgrade abilities, and explore visually stunning sci-fi environments inspired by Pixar and Ghibli.

With a rich narrative and adjustable difficulty, it's designed for both rhythm game veterans and new players alike.

Indie game developer Anomalie Studio and publisher Microids have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Melobot – A Last Song. The team confirmed the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S on September 12, 2024. Along with the news, players can try out a free demo of the game right now on Steam to get an idea of what to expect from the investigative narrative game. Enjoy the latest trailer above as well while we wait out the next few weeks for it to arrive.

Melobot – A Last Song

In this genre-busting rhythm/action-adventure, you are Melobot, a musical robot on a mission to heal a post-apocalyptic world. Master a diverse mix of instruments, discover alien flora and fauna, and reawaken a silent planet's soul, all while fending off mysterious mechanical beings. But you're only a little fella, and you certainly weren't programmed for fisticuffs. Instead, listen to the Meloplants, the vegetation of this world, and learn their quirky music; play back what you hear using intuitive controls created for both controllers and keyboards and save them from the mysterious disease poisoning their planet. Take flight on the Melobase and explore visually stunning sci-fi environments, each with its own unique style and challenges – and prepare for combat as powerful Guardians test your skills in musical duels!

Embark on an Adventure : Dive into vibrant landscapes filled with lush wildlife, unlock every corner of each region, and seek out the last remnants of humanity to uncover your story

: Dive into vibrant landscapes filled with lush wildlife, unlock every corner of each region, and seek out the last remnants of humanity to uncover your story Unleash Your Inner Virtuoso : Master the art of music and combat in a race against time to recreate the melodies of the Meloplants and save their planet from the fearsome Guardians.

: Master the art of music and combat in a race against time to recreate the melodies of the Meloplants and save their planet from the fearsome Guardians. Be the Maestro of the Story: Immerse yourself in a rich narrative where the fate of humanity and an entire planetary ecosystem rests on your heroic deeds.

Immerse yourself in a rich narrative where the fate of humanity and an entire planetary ecosystem rests on your heroic deeds. Marvel at Breathtaking Dreamscapes: Discover unique biomes in a sci-fi universe inspired by the vibrant and enchanting visual styles of Pixar and Ghibli.

Discover unique biomes in a sci-fi universe inspired by the vibrant and enchanting visual styles of Pixar and Ghibli. Engage in Pulse-Pounding Battles : Upgrade Melobot's abilities and take on Guardians in intense duels that will push your skills to the limit!

: Upgrade Melobot's abilities and take on Guardians in intense duels that will push your skills to the limit! A Game for Everyone: Embark on an adventure tailored to different skill levels, whether you're a seasoned rhythm game veteran or a budding musical robot eager for contemplation and soothing melodies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!