Metaphor: ReFantazio Announced For PlayStation & Steam In 2024

Atlus has confirmed that they will be releasing Metaphor: ReFantazio for PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam, on top of Xbox.

During the Metaphor: ReFantazio Special Celebration Livestream! in Japan this past week, Atlus revealed the game would be released on more platforms. Previously, the game had only been announced for Xbox consoles, but the livestream changed all that as it will now come out for PS4 and PS5, as well as on PC via Steam. The team went over many aspects of the game during the event, as the team also broke down the trailer and discussed the development of the title leading to its 2024 release. As well as topics such as the concept behind the game, the world it has been based in, and more with several members of the development team. We have the videos for you down below along with more info on the game, as we're now basically just waiting on a release date.

"Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a beautifully dark fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must fight for the throne…and for the future. An anguished kingdom stands on a precipice. You must embark on a journey fraught with unsettling mystery, while overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends, and transforming those bonds into strength. Fantasy is more than just a dream. Welcome to your own, modern fable — Face your fears and take back tomorrow."

"From the creative minds of the Persona series – Metaphor: ReFantazio marks Atlus' first-ever, full-scale fantasy RPG, brought to you by director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro. Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends."

