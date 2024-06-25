Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BearBone Studio, Minds Beneath Us

Minds Beneath Us Receives Late July PC Release

BearBone Studio have given their upcoming game, Minds Beneath Us, an official release date, as the game will arrive on PC next month.

Article Summary BearBone Studio announces July 31, 2024, release date for Minds Beneath Us on PC via Steam.

Minds Beneath Us is a point-and-click thriller set in a futuristic AI-driven Asian city.

The game features a unique narrative involving a sentient data ghost and human minds as web hosts.

Gameplay includes dialogue choices, hidden clues, cinematic animation, and a varied storyline.

Indie game developer and publisher BearBone Studio has officially given Minds Beneath Us a release date, as the game arrives for PC via Steam in late July. If you haven't seen the game before, you're living in a futuristic Asian city where the society that lives here has become fully automated by advanced AI. In the middle of this setting, you've become ensnared in a foreign body, along with its original owner's subconscious. As the two of you try to piece together what happened, as well as figure out a way of somehow undoing what's been done, you will also now work together to take on several challenges and figure out what your future is. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will arrive on July 31, 2024.

Minds Beneath Us

Minds Beneath Us is a point-and-click thriller about a guy and a data ghost who lives in his head and controls his body. In a society that has become fully automated with AI. A new industry has emerged that replaces the hardware needed to operate the Internet with linked human brains. As a result, the most disadvantaged of citizens have had no choice but to put in their bid to sign up, one after another. Against the stage of this mad society, a mysterious conspiracy gradually unveils. Do you dare to dive deep into what is really going on?

Players can constantly make their own dialogue choices, and shape the relationship between characters. The combination of dialogue choices and actions will constantly affect the story.

Observe environments, pay attention to each dialogue then look for hidden clues in every scene. Unlock new dialogue choices.

With hand-drawn animation and smooth camera movement, we create a unique cinematic experience.

Combine 2D characters and detailed 3D environments, present the near future Taipei street.

