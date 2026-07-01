Minecraft Adds Closed Captioning To The Bedrock Edition

Haven't tried closed captions before? They can be super convenient for any player, regardless of their ability. Based on the feedback we've received on this feature, closed captions reduce stress and increase confidence in dangerous situations (like in combat or at night), improve players' awareness of off-screen threats and events, and help them notice easily missed sounds, like items dropping or cooking completing.

Closed captions are an evolving feature that we're continuously refining, based on our own testing and your feedback. If you see any incorrect or missing captions, please submit a report at feedback.minecraft.net so we can work on a fix! Right now, the known issues include some potentially incorrect or inconsistent sounds (which we're working on), directional indicators being hard to interpret (especially in vertical spaces), and caption clutter during busy moments.

Closed captions can take a while to dial in, as there are so many small details one can get wrong – sometimes hilariously wrong. During localization, the caption for the "pants" wolf sound was translated a bit too literally, resulting in UK players briefly being notified about "wolf trousers" instead. Imagine my disappointment when I realized the adorable pet attire was, in fact, not real.