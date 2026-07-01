When enabled, closed captions display short descriptions of nearby sounds, including creepers hissing, footsteps, doors opening, zombie groans, and many more. These captions appear on your screen in real time, and they also include directional cues to help you locate the source of the sound. We need to make sure you can run away FROM the creeper, and not accidentally towards it! You can switch on closed captions by going to Settings > Accessibility > Gameplay. You can also adjust various customization settings, including how long captions stay on screen, where they appear on the HUD, and which sounds are shown. This way, you can tailor your closed captions to your needs and playstyle.
Posted in: Games, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Closed Captioning, Mojang
Minecraft Adds Closed Captioning To The Bedrock Edition
Mojang and Xbox Game Studios have added an accessibility feature players have been asking for: Closed Captioning is now available in the Bedrock Edition.
Article Summary
- Minecraft Bedrock Edition now includes closed captioning, adding a major accessibility feature players have requested.
- Real-time Minecraft captions describe nearby sounds like creepers, footsteps, doors, and zombies with directional cues.
- Players can enable Minecraft closed captions in Accessibility settings and customize timing, HUD placement, and sounds.
- Mojang says Minecraft closed captioning can reduce stress, improve threat awareness, and will keep evolving with feedback.
Mojang and Xbox Game Studios have added a new feature to Minecraft, as they have expanded the accessibility options with Closed Captioning. When enabled, captions will appear on screen in real time and display short descriptions of sounds happening nearby. This includes: creepers hissing, footsteps, doors opening, zombie groans, and more, depending on what you happen to be nearby. This also adds directional cues to help players locate the source of the sound. We have more details below as the CC option is now available in the Bedrock Edition.
Closed Captioning Comes To Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Haven't tried closed captions before? They can be super convenient for any player, regardless of their ability. Based on the feedback we've received on this feature, closed captions reduce stress and increase confidence in dangerous situations (like in combat or at night), improve players' awareness of off-screen threats and events, and help them notice easily missed sounds, like items dropping or cooking completing.
Closed captions are an evolving feature that we're continuously refining, based on our own testing and your feedback. If you see any incorrect or missing captions, please submit a report at feedback.minecraft.net so we can work on a fix! Right now, the known issues include some potentially incorrect or inconsistent sounds (which we're working on), directional indicators being hard to interpret (especially in vertical spaces), and caption clutter during busy moments.
Closed captions can take a while to dial in, as there are so many small details one can get wrong – sometimes hilariously wrong. During localization, the caption for the "pants" wolf sound was translated a bit too literally, resulting in UK players briefly being notified about "wolf trousers" instead. Imagine my disappointment when I realized the adorable pet attire was, in fact, not real.