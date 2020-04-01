"Minecraft Dungeons" Will Officially Be Released On May 26th

Mojang and Double Eleven announced today that Minecraft Dungeons has been pushed back, but will officially be released on May 26th. The game has kind of been on the tipping block of getting a proper release date for a while, but locking down a date has been difficult as of late. Due in part to the coronavirus messing with everyone's plans. Last we heard they were aiming to get the game out in late April. But today the company revealed the late-May release date for all three major consoles and PC. Here's a snippet from the announcement explaining the push.

As you all know, we initially planned to release Minecraft Dungeons by the end of April. However, due to the current state of the world, this was no longer possible, as we wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams, and empower them to deliver the best possible experience to you, our players. We hope you'll find it was worth the wait.

On top of the news this morning, the devs revealed that there will be two versions of the game. The first version will be your Standard Edition which will run you $20, The second will be the Hero Edition, which will be going for $30. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that will give you access to multiple items. Those include a Hero Cape, two different player skins, and a chicken pet. The Hero Edition also includes two upcoming DLC packs, which at the time haven't been named. In fact, the company really hasn't gone into detail over what the DLC will constitute in any capacity. Considering the RPG elements of the game and the fact that they can expand the story at any time, the possibilities are pretty endless for them. Depending on how they want to take the game.